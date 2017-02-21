Home /
Profits decline for Little Rock-based Dillard's; CEO cites 'challenging times' in retail
This article was published today at 9:47 a.m.
Little Rock-based Dillard's on Tuesday reported a decline in profits for the fourth quarter and year, a reflection of "challenging times" in the retail industry, its CEO said.
For the fourth quarter that ended in late January, net income was $56.9 million, down more than 32 percent from $84 million in the same period a year earlier. For the full fiscal year, net income totaled $169.2 million. That was down about 37.2 percent from $269.4 million the year before.
"Our operating results reflect another quarter of mall traffic declines from continued retail industry challenges," Chief Executive Officer William T. Dillard said in a statement. "In response, we are ramping up our efforts to bring more distinctive brand and service experiences to Dillard's, both in-store and online. Our strong balance sheet provides us support in these challenging times, and during the year we returned $256 million to shareholders."
Dillard's has 268 stores and 25 clearance centers in 29 states as well as an online business at dillards.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Profits decline for Little Rock-based Dillard's; CEO cites 'challenging times' in retail
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.