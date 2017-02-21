Spa City man pleads guilty in '15 shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A former employee of the Garland County Habitat for Humanity's Re-Store who shot a co-worker in 2015 has pleaded guilty to felony charges.

Patrick Lee McElroy, 59, of Hot Springs was initially charged with first-degree battery in the shooting of Sheldon Rhine on Nov. 25, 2015, in the parking lot across from the store at 350 Malvern Ave.

Last week, McElroy pleaded guilty in Garland County Circuit Court to the battery charge and an amended charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle.

The seven-man, five-woman jury deliberated for about 30 minutes before recommending a sentence of 20 years on the battery count and 10 years on the firearms count. They asked for the sentences to run consecutively, for a total of 30 years, but also recommended that McElroy be given probation with no jail time.

A hearing is set for Feb. 27, when Judge John Homer Wright will decide on the sentencing.

McElroy will remain in jail until the hearing.

According to a court affidavit, Hot Springs police were dispatched shortly after 5 p.m. Nov. 25 to a possible shooting near the store and were told that the gunman had fled in a white Dodge Caravan.

Another employee told police that McElroy had been terminated recently. The employee stated that around 5 p.m. he was in the parking lot and saw McElroy pull into the lot and park next to Rhine, who was standing by his car.

Moments later, the witness said, he heard two or three gunshots and then saw McElroy flee in his van. At that point, he realized Rhine had been shot, he said. A store supervisor told police that he had received a call from Rhine, who told him that McElroy was "circling the block." Rhine then told him that McElroy was "pulling up to him," the supervisor said.

The supervisor said the next thing he heard over the phone was Rhine shouting, "He shot me!"

McElroy was stopped by National Park Service Ranger David Van Nest on Hot Springs Mountain and taken into custody without incident. A revolver and ammunition were found in the front seat of McElroy's vehicle, authorities said.

State Desk on 02/21/2017