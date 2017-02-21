State police investigating former Arkansas police chief after prosecutor's request

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the former police chief of Hardy, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

Trooper Liz Chapman said state police are investigating former Chief Scott Rose after receiving a request from Prosecuting Attorney Henry Boyce.

Boyce, an attorney for the Third Judicial District, sent a letter to state police Wednesday.

In the letter, he said Hardy Mayor Jason Jackson told him he had proof of “felonious conduct” by Rose. Jackson fired Rose in January, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

“The allegations vary but specifically involve theft and fraud,” Boyce wrote in the letter.

He said he was asking the state police to investigate because of the “obvious conflict” for local authorities.

