BASEBALL

Arkansas Tech duo earns GAC honor

Arkansas Tech’s Zach Klockowski and Kyle Wilson were named player and pitcher of the week, respectively, by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Klockowski hit .500 in a three-game sweep of Southwestern Oklahoma State and reached base nine times in 14 trips to the plate. He also had three home runs and nine RBI in a 17-0 victory on Friday.

Wilson shut out Southwestern Oklahoma State with 12 strikeouts in seven innings. He allowed four base runners in Friday’s victory.

GOLF

UCA’s George leads in Louisiana

Central Arkansas’ Lewis George is tied for the lead and the Bears are tied for second in the team standings after Monday’s opening two rounds of the Atchafalaya Intercollegiate at Patterson, La.

George shot a 139 (74-65) and is in a three-way tie for the individual lead going into today’s final round. Sophomore Luis Obiols is tied for 11th with a 145 (71-74).

Central Arkansas shot a 581 (293-288) and is tied for second in the team standings with Incarnate Word. Louisiana-Monroe leads with a 564.

Henderson men lead in Texas

Henderson State’s men’s team leads by two shots after Monday’s first round of the Rattler Invitational in San Antonio.

The Reddies turned in a team score of 2-over-par 290 to lead the tournament. Northeastern Oklahoma State is in second place with a score of 292, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State in third at 294. Central Oklahoma and Dallas Baptist are tied for fourth at 297.

Play was delayed more than four hours by heavy rain that fell overnight, which forced the tournament to be shortened from 54 holes to 36 holes. The final round is set for today

Henderson’s Drew Greenwood leads the Reddies and is tied for fifth overall in the individual standings after an opening 1-under. Other Reddies include Cameron McRae in 10th with an evenpar 72; Price Murphree in tie for 11th at 73; and Tait Darby tied for 18th at 74.

Harding men ninth in South Carolina

Harding’s men’s team was tied for ninth place of 16 teams after Monday’s opening round of the Newberry College Invitational at Kiwah Island, S.C., and the Bisons improved by 21 strokes in the second round. Play was suspended by darkness before four teams could complete their second rounds.

Harding shot a 316 in the first round and followed with a 295 in the second round. Individually, Mason Banger was the Bisons’ top golfer with a 4-over-par 148. Sophomore Edward Axlund shot a 5-over 149 and Alex Williamson shot a 7-over 151.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech sweeps awards

Arkansas Tech’s Justin Graham and Anissa Pounds were named men’s and women’s players of the week by the Great American Conference on Monday.

Graham helped the Wonder Boys push their winning streak to 11 by averaging 21.3 points in three games last week, hitting 19 of 31 field goals, including 10 of 13 on three-pointers. He opened with 18 points, 6 assists and 3 steals against Harding on Monday. Against Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday, he set career highs with 29 points and 12 rebounds. He followed with 17 points against Henderson State on Saturday.

Pounds led the conference with 22.0 points per game last week. She finished with 22 points against Arkansas-Monticello on Thursday and a career-high 34 against Henderson State on Saturday. In those two games, she shot 17 of 27 from the floor, including 10 of 17 three-pointers, and she averaged 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals.

TRACK AND FIELD

UALR, ASU open at Sun Belt Championships

After the first night of the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships at Birmingham, Ala., Arkansas State’s men’s and women’s teams are in third place with 31 and 28 points, respectively.

Texas State leads the women’s standings with 44 points, while South Alabama leads the men with 39 points. UALR’s men are in eighth place with four points. UALR’s women haven’t scored a point.

For Arkansas State’s women, Calea Carr finished fourth in the weight throw with a personal-best throw 63 feet, ¼ inches while Erin Farmer was sixth at 58-6 ½ . Shemiah Brooks took third place in the women’s long jump with a best effort of 19-9.

Darragh May finished second in the high jump at 5-10 ½ . Elizabeth Gillette finished eighth in the 3,000 meters in 10 minutes, 12.00 seconds.

For Arkansas State’s men, Cristian Ravar Ladislau won the weight throw with a best effort of 63-4 ¾ . In the pole vault, Sam Bell and Michael Carr each cleared 16-5 ½ with Bell finishing third on fewer misses.

UALR’s Desmond Gulley finished seventh in the long jump with a jump of 22-9 ¼ . Kenn Chumba finished seventh in the 3,000 in 8:30.42.

In the running preliminaries, UALR’s Anika Charles qualified for the finals in the 200 and 400. She won her preliminary heat in the 400 in 54.43 seconds. In the 200, she had the second fastest time of 24.26 seconds.

ASU women qualifying for finals were Anaelle Charles and Heinrich Herbst in the 800 (2:13.27 and 1:53.76), Janaya Chambers and Erika Christian in 400 (56.04 and 56.10), De’Airis Weakley in 60 (7.59) and Chanell O’Connor in 200 (24.64).

UALR’s Imad Amezou qualified for the final in the men’s 800 with a time of 1:54.93.

In the men’s 60, Arkansas State’s Jaylen Bacon had the best qualifying time of 6.60. UALR’s Dez Mapps had the sixth-fastest time of 6.79 seconds while teammate Michael McGruder was at 6.79,

McGruder also qualified for the final in the 200 in 21.63 seconds.

In the 60 hurdles, Arkansas State’s Jamil Peeple had the fastest qualifying time of 7.94. UALR’s Zodani Francois earned a spot in the final with a time of 8.18.

LACROSSE

Heeb earns conference honor

Hendrix College sophomore midfielder Holly Heeb was named the Southern Athletic Association women’s defensive player of the week Monday. Heeb caused three turnovers and picked up four ground balls in the Warriors’ 16-3 victory over Millsaps on Saturday. She also recorded a goal and an assist in her lacrosse debut.