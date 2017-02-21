State traffic accidents kill 4 people

Four people were killed on Arkansas highways over the weekend and on Monday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

A Judsonia teen died after his vehicle left a state highway and ran into a tree early Sunday morning in White County, police said.

Austin M. Masterson, 19, was driving a 1999 GMC north on Arkansas 157 north of Providence around 1 a.m., according to a state police report. The vehicle ran off the highway and struck a tree, officials said.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Weather at the time of the wreck was foggy, and road conditions were unknown, officials said.

A wreck on a U.S. highway killed one and injured three others in Hot Spring County on Saturday, police said.

Katie M. Reece, 74, of Malvern was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar north on U.S. 67 outside of Malvern around 10 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report. Reece's vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the front of a 1996 Ford F-150 heading south, officials said.

Reece was taken to Saline Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11:02 p.m., police said.

The F-150's driver, 57-year-old Rebecca Cruse of Malvern, and two passengers, both children, were injured in the wreck. At least one of them was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment, officials said.

Police said the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time of the crash.

A man died after his pickup struck a pole in Monroe County on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Barney E. Watts, 66, of Brinkley was driving a 2016 Toyota Tacoma north on U.S. 49 north of Brinkley shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a state police report. The pickup crossed both lanes of traffic, then struck a ditch and a power pole, officials said.

No one else was reported injured in the wreck.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time, police said.

A 41-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was driving veered off an Arkansas road and struck a tree early Monday, according to police.

In a preliminary report, the state police said John Edward Davidson of Hot Springs was driving west on U.S. 70 at Narrows Road in Saline County.

Shortly after 2:15 a.m., Davidson's 1998 GMC pickup veered to the left, traveled off the highway and struck a nearby tree, authorities noted.

Police said Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saline County coroner.

Travel conditions at the time of the overnight crash were described in the report as clear and dry.

According to preliminary figures, 55 people have dies so far this year on Arkansas roads.

