Iran holds exercises, launches rockets

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard has launched several sophisticated rockets during military exercises, Iranian media reported Monday.

The semiofficial Tasnim news agency, considered to be close to the Revolutionary Guard, said the launch of the "smart and advanced" rockets came during an annual three-day maneuver which began Monday in Iran's central desert.

Later Monday, state TV showed footage of several rockets launching from the backs of trucks in the desert.

Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, head of the Revolutionary Guards' ground forces, told the channel that rockets with ranges of more than 62 miles, as well as the Fajr-3, Fajr-4 and Fajr-5 rockets, all believed to have a range under 62 miles, were all successfully tested in the exercise.

Earlier in February, the United States said it had put Iran "on notice" after the country test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile.

7 killed in airstrikes on Syrian capital

BEIRUT -- Airstrikes in the Syrian capital, Damascus, left at least seven people dead Monday as activists reported a third straight day of escalations by pro-government forces against opposition-held areas inside and around the capital.

Jets believed to belong to the Russian or Syrian air forces pounded the Barzeh and Qaboun neighborhoods in the northeast corner of the capital, leveling several buildings and wounding at least 12 people, the activist-run Barzeh Media Center and Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The side-by-side Barzeh, Qaboun, and Tishreen neighborhoods form one of the last two footholds of the Syrian opposition inside the Damascus city limits.

The two neighborhoods connect to a vast, opposition-held district in the suburbs of the capital through a network of smuggling tunnels, according to Syria researcher Aron Lund, in a report for the U.S.-based Century Foundation policy institute.

Pro-government forces have so far failed to collapse rebel defenses inside the Eastern Ghouta district despite besieging them there since 2013.

Migrants cross fence onto Spain's turf

MADRID -- The Red Cross said 350 migrants crossed the fence into a Spanish territory in North Africa early Monday, three days after 500 more managed to break the gates.

A spokesman for the Red Cross in Ceuta, the Spanish enclave on the Moroccan coast, said 11 of the sub-Saharan African migrants were sent to a hospital to be treated for cuts, bone fractures and other injuries. She declined to be identified by name, following internal policy.

Fleeing poverty, violence or both, hundreds of sub-Saharan African migrants have attempted to cross from Morocco into Ceuta and Melilla, the other Spanish enclave in North Africa. Some also choose to cross the Strait of Gibraltar by boat.

The office of the central government's envoy in Ceuta said the migrants crossed about 3 a.m. local time, crossing a gate that was damaged last Friday, when more than 500 smashed their way through with cubs and sticks.

Officials said two agents of the Civil Guard were hospitalized with bone fractures.

More than 1,300 people are now crammed into Ceuta's center for temporary accommodation of immigrants, designed to house 512 people.

Singapore urges 2-state plan for Israel

SINGAPORE -- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, hosting a visit by his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, said Monday that his country believes in a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Lee explained his stance at a joint news briefing with Netanyahu, who does not endorse the two-nation approach. Lee said he realizes a two-state solution is difficult to achieve, but said it is the only way to achieve peace.

Netanyahu's official visit is the first to Singapore by an Israeli head of government. Last year Lee became the first Singaporean prime minister to visit Israel.

Netanyahu referred to Singapore and Israel at the news conference as being "kindred spirits." Both nations are small, with significant defense and high-tech industries. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1969 but have ties dating back to 1965, when Israeli military advisers covertly assisted Singapore after its declaration of independence.

Netanyahu did not mention tensions in the Middle East in his remarks at the news briefing, after which questions were not allowed.

But afterward, at a state dinner, he said he believes that there is an opportunity to seek peace now "because I sense a great change in the Arab world, in many Arab countries, and I hope ... to be able to use that newfound attitude toward Israel to help us solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as well."

