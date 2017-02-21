Tuesday recruiting tidbits

A Florida defensive prospect said he plans to visit Arkansas in the spring.

Defensive end Dante Lang, 6-5, 230 of Boca Raton High School said his relaltionship with Hog linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves is a major reason for his plans to visit Fayetteville this spring. He has offers from Arkansas, FAU, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Charlotte.

He believes Miami and Central Florida could be his next two offers.

Arkansas women's signee Macy Weaver scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds to help Stillman Valley win their first sectional game 42-32 Monday night.

Tight end Matt Alaimo, 6-5, 230 of Montvale, (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional said Arkansas is one of his top schools and he'll definitely visit Fayetteville.

Razorback 2018 defensive back target Greg Newsome II of Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Ill. had 22 points, about 9 assists and 7 rebounds in a 74-68 OT win on Friday. He has offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern and others.

Newsome plans to visit Arkansas in March.