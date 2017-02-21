Home /
The Recruiting Guy
Tuesday recruiting tidbits
This article was published today at 11:47 a.m.
PHOTO BY MICHAEL WOODS
A Florida defensive prospect said he plans to visit Arkansas in the spring.
Defensive end Dante Lang, 6-5, 230 of Boca Raton High School said his relaltionship with Hog linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves is a major reason for his plans to visit Fayetteville this spring. He has offers from Arkansas, FAU, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Charlotte.
He believes Miami and Central Florida could be his next two offers.
Arkansas women's signee Macy Weaver scored 21 points and had 11 rebounds to help Stillman Valley win their first sectional game 42-32 Monday night.
Tight end Matt Alaimo, 6-5, 230 of Montvale, (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional said Arkansas is one of his top schools and he'll definitely visit Fayetteville.
Razorback 2018 defensive back target Greg Newsome II of Glenbard North High School in Carol Stream, Ill. had 22 points, about 9 assists and 7 rebounds in a 74-68 OT win on Friday. He has offers from Arkansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Northwestern and others.
Newsome plans to visit Arkansas in March.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Tuesday recruiting tidbits
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.