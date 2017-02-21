Home / Latest News /
2 arrested in vandalism of Arkansas mosque, police say
This article was published today at 11:44 a.m.
Two men were arrested Friday in the October vandalism of a Fort Smith mosque, according to a news release.
Officers arrested Craig Wigginton, 19, and Abraham Davis, 20, and charged the two with first-degree criminal mischief, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.
Vandals spray-painted messages on the windows and door of the mosque early Oct. 20, 2016, Arkansas Online previously reported.
As seen on surveillance video, at least one man wrote phrases like “go home” on the building at 8501 S. 28th St.
In October, Sgt. Daniel Grubbs of the Fort Smith Police Department said that “obvious bias motivations exist in this case.”
Police said additional arrests in the case may be possible.
Wigginton and Davis are being held in the Sebastian County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond each. A Thursday court date has been set for both men.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: 2 arrested in vandalism of Arkansas mosque, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.