2 arrested in vandalism of Arkansas mosque, police say

Two men were arrested Friday in the October vandalism of a Fort Smith mosque, according to a news release.

Officers arrested Craig Wigginton, 19, and Abraham Davis, 20, and charged the two with first-degree criminal mischief, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Vandals spray-painted messages on the windows and door of the mosque early Oct. 20, 2016, Arkansas Online previously reported.

As seen on surveillance video, at least one man wrote phrases like “go home” on the building at 8501 S. 28th St.

In October, Sgt. Daniel Grubbs of the Fort Smith Police Department said that “obvious bias motivations exist in this case.”

Police said additional arrests in the case may be possible.

Wigginton and Davis are being held in the Sebastian County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond each. A Thursday court date has been set for both men.