U.S. Supreme Court rejects Arkansas' 9 death row challengers; 'executions can move forward,' Rutledge says

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an attempt by Arkansas inmates to stop their executions over claims that their deaths would be "intolerably painful."

The nine inmates asked the justices to review an Arkansas Supreme Court decision upholding a law that keeps the source of the lethal injection drugs secret. Justices on Tuesday handed down decisions in the Arkansas case, plus a number of other death row cases nationwide.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the decision "means executions can move forward in Arkansas" and that "families of the victims will see justice carried out for those who committed heinous crimes against their loved ones."

“I will immediately provide the Court’s order to the Arkansas Supreme Court, and once the clerk issues the mandate, the current injunction on executions will automatically be lifted," she said in a statement. "Thereafter, I will inform Governor Hutchinson that executions may resume and request that dates be set for those who have exhausted all appeals.”

Arkansas has not executed an inmate since 2005 because of legal challenges and the difficulty of obtaining execution drugs. A batch of one of Arkansas' execution drugs expired New Year's Day and an agency spokesman said Tuesday it had not acquired additional doses of potassium chloride.

