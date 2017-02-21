Woman robbed of purse after leaving Dillard's at Little Rock's Park Plaza, police say

A woman told police that she was robbed Monday night after getting into her vehicle outside Little Rock’s Park Plaza.

The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. as the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was leaving the Dillard’s department store at 6000 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police said that a short time after the woman walked outside the mall and entered her silver 2011 Hyundai Elantra, a robber, described only as a black male, opened the passenger's-side door and demanded money.

The victim said that the robber reached inside the car, pushed her aside and pulled out her purse before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The report noted that the woman, "shaken up" by the robbery, did not contact police until she arrived home. No injuries were reported.

Listed as stolen were $40 in cash, an iPhone 7, a driver’s license and a checkbook.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.