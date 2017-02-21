Home / Latest News /
Woman robbed of purse after leaving Dillard's at Little Rock's Park Plaza, police say
A woman told police that she was robbed Monday night after getting into her vehicle outside Little Rock’s Park Plaza.
The robbery happened around 6:30 p.m. as the victim, a 47-year-old woman, was leaving the Dillard’s department store at 6000 W. Markham St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Police said that a short time after the woman walked outside the mall and entered her silver 2011 Hyundai Elantra, a robber, described only as a black male, opened the passenger's-side door and demanded money.
The victim said that the robber reached inside the car, pushed her aside and pulled out her purse before fleeing in an unknown direction.
The report noted that the woman, "shaken up" by the robbery, did not contact police until she arrived home. No injuries were reported.
Listed as stolen were $40 in cash, an iPhone 7, a driver’s license and a checkbook.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
TravisBickle says... February 21, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.
Wow, just Wow! Park Plaza going the way of University Mall.
titleist10 says... February 21, 2017 at 4:20 p.m.
Another black with no morals or social skills robs-these people want something they just take it-that's how animals act-too stupid/lazy to work
DontGoThere says... February 21, 2017 at 4:33 p.m.
Damn thugs - always taking things that don't belong to them! GET A JOB!! Oh, but he's probably too dumb & lazy for that!
RBBrittain says... February 21, 2017 at 4:48 p.m.
I lived within walking distance of Park Plaza till six months ago. Good thing I left when I did...
Reader4 says... February 21, 2017 at 5:21 p.m.
titleist10 has made 10 comments on articles in the past two days. Nine of them have been about race. You are a straight-up, unapologetic, bigoted racist, and it's absolutely disgusting to see you commenting here day after day.
MadyJ says... February 21, 2017 at 5:21 p.m.
There have been a number of robberies at this location. Why don't they have security guards in the parking lot to protect shoppers--they have them inside--to protect shops.
