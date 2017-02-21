Home / Latest News /
Woman visiting husband's grave dies after cemetery crash
By The Associated Press

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman visiting her husband's grave died after she had an asthma attack that caused her to crash her car in the cemetery.
The Berks County coroner said 68-year-old Nancy Heist died about four hours after the crash Saturday evening at the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Pottstown.
Her 76-year-old husband, Walter, had died Feb. 10 after 42 years of marriage.
The Colebrookdale woman had the asthma attack while driving about 6 p.m. and that caused her to lose control of her car, which glanced off a tree, then hit another head-on.
The coroner says Heist was trapped in the car for hours but survived the crash and was rescued. She was taken to Reading Hospital, where she died of respiratory failure.
