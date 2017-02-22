PHOTOS: 2 dogs alive after left in dumpster of Arkansas business, animal control says

Authorities in northeast Arkansas say two dogs are alive after being found left in a dumpster.

In a post on social media, Jonesboro Animal Control said the dogs — an 8-week-old male lab/cur mix and a 1-year-old terrier — were found Wednesday in the dumpster of Super V Drug Store at 1000 N. Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.

Officer Glenn McGinnis with the animal control office said the dogs are believed to have been left overnight, and both are expected to be fine.

The dogs were found after the agency received calls from residents who had heard noises coming from the dumpsters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jonesboro Animal Control at (870) 935-3920. Information will be kept confidential, the post states.