Arkansas man arrested on arson charge after setting home on fire, authorities say

An Arkansas man faces an arson charge after setting a home on fire in Saline County on Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Deputies arrived at a home in the 4800 block of Arkansas 5 in Bryant around 7 p.m. after getting a tip that Joseph Ioup, 45, of Benton might be there, according to a news release. Ioup had an active warrant for failing to appear on a felony charge, officials said.

When law enforcement arrived, Ioup refused to come out of the residence and started to throw items out the window at the deputies, officials said, and then threatened to burn the house down.

Personnel from the Crows Station and Salem Fire Departments were called to the scene in case Ioup followed through. Right after they arrived, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house, and firefighters worked to put out the blaze, the release said.

Ioup dropped a dog out of a rear window, then lowered himself to the ground, officials said. He was treated for minor injuries at the scene and taken to Saline Memorial Hospital before he was booked into the county jail.

The dog, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever named Gunter, was not hurt and should be released to a relative or a friend within the next few days, officials said.