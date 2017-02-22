Pulaski County man, 56, gets 10 years after child porn found on phone

An Arkansas man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes involving pornographic images of children, authorities said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday in a news release that 56-year-old Nicholas Bulthuis of Jacksonville pleaded guilty to one count of computer child pornography and to nine felony counts of distributing, possessing or viewing sexually explicit material involving a child.

Officials from Rutledge's office opened the investigation after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children that a Facebook user, Bulthuis, was distributing sexually explicit content involving children and soliciting minors.

Agents searched his home on a warrant and found a cellphone with about 10 images of children on it, the release said. Bulthuis was arrested in April 2016, records show.

Bulthuis was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must register as a sex offender, the release said.

“This office will not stop in our important work to pursue and bring to justice the criminals who prey on our children,” Rutledge said in the statement.