Arkansas panel endorses effort to collect online sales taxes

LITTLE ROCK — A state Senate committee has endorsed legislation requiring online retailers who don't collect Arkansas sales taxes to provide a list of purchases made by state residents.

The Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee on Wednesday advanced the House-passed proposal aimed at collecting millions of dollars that lawmakers say the state is missing out on from online purchases. It would require out-of-state companies without a physical presence in Arkansas to inform customers that they owe state sales taxes on their purchases.

A more expansive Senate bill that would require online retailers to collect state sales taxes stalled before a House committee earlier this month. The sponsor of that bill said he'll try again Thursday to pass it.

Amazon said earlier this month it will begin collecting Arkansas state sales taxes in March.

