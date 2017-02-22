Basketball: West Fork girls led by strong senior class
By Rick Fires
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m. Updated today at 5:45 a.m.
PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE
4A-North Regional Tournament
At West Fork
Today
Boys
Game 1: Pea Ridge vs. West Fork, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Pottsville vs. Gravette, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 1: Berryville vs. Dardanelle, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Ozark vs. Pea Ridge, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys
Game 2: Subiaco Academy vs. Shiloh Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Huntsville vs. Dardanelle, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 2: Pottsville vs. Gravette, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Huntsville vs. West Fork, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
3A Region I Tournament
At Charleston
Today
Boys
Game 1: Charleston vs. Perryville, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Lamar vs. Greenland, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 1: Greenland vs. Perryville, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Lamar vs. Cedarville, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys
Game 2: Jessieville vs. Elkins, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Cedarville vs. Paris, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 2: Jessieville vs. Elkins, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Charleston vs. Paris, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Girls
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
3A Region III
At Riverside
Today
Boys
Game 1: Yellville-Summit vs. Riverside, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Osceola vs. Clinton, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Game 1: Mountain View vs. Corning, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Osceola vs. Bergman, 7 p.m.
Boys
Game 2: Rivercrest vs. Marshall, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Valley Springs vs. Manila, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Game 2: Riverside vs. Valley Springs, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Clinton vs. Hoxie, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Girls
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
2A-West Regional
At Pangburn
Today
Boys
Game 1: Lavaca vs. St. Joseph, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: White Co. Central vs. Danville, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 1: JC Westside vs. Hector, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Quitman vs. Mountainburg, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys
Game 2: Jacksonville Lighthouse vs. Eureka Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Magazine vs. England, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 2: Conway Christian vs. Magazine, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Hackett vs. Pangburn, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Girls
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
1A Region 1 Tournament
At Omaha
Today
Boys
Game 1: Alpena vs. Mt. Judea, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Jasper vs. Lead Hill, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 1: Kingston vs. Deer, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Jasper vs. Lead Hill, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Boys
Game 2: Deer vs. Kingston, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Omaha vs. Western Grove, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 2: St. Joe vs. Alpena, 4 p.m.
Game 4: Omaha vs. Western Grove, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Girls
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
1A Region 4
At County Line
Today
Boys
Game 1: County Line vs. Acorn, 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: Kirby vs. Western Yell Co., 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 1: Scranton vs. Mt. Ida, 4 p.m.
Game 3: Acorn vs. St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Game 2: Mineral Springs vs. Scranton, 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Mulberry-Pleasant View vs. Dierks, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 2: Kirby vs. Western Yell Co., 4 p.m.
Game 4: County Line vs. Dierks, 7 p.m.
Friday
Boys
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, 1:30 p.m.
Championship
Girls
Third Place
Game 8: Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6, noon
Championship
Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs, Winner Game 6, 6 p.m.
WEST FORK -- Sara Greenlee remembers the disappointment she felt last season after West Fork was eliminated from postseason play by Elkins in the district tournament.
"We didn't play to the best of our ability," Greenlee said. "It was kind of embarrassing, really."
There've been very few embarrassing moments this year for West Fork, which started the season 21-0 and will host the Class 4 North Regional Tournament at the Tiger Dome. The Lady Tigers (25-4) open against Huntsville (19-9) at 7 p.m. Thursday after tournament play begins today.
West Fork no longer has longtime nemesis Greenland standing in the way, but that doesn't mean the path to postseason success will be any easier. That's obvious against Huntsville, which is coached by Charles Berry, an Arkansas High School Hall of Fame member who guided the Lady Eagles to a state championship in 2008.
Senior center Delanie Tipton (13 points, 8.1 rebounds) is the top player for Huntsville, which lost to Berryville in overtime at the 4A-1 District Tournament last week.
"Coach Berry is a legend and he does a fantastic job," West Fork coach Rodney Selph said. "They've won almost 20 games and they've got a big post player and guards who shoot it well. They're a typical Huntsville team and a tough match up for us, obviously."
West Fork's strength is its senior class, which includes Greenlee and Shannon Throgmorton at guard, forwards Cassie Cartwright and Mesa Kutz, and center Holly Griffin. Griffin leads the team in scoring and rebounding (12 points, 8 rebounds per game) after playing in only six games last season because of a knee injury. Throgmorton and Greenlee average 11 points each while Kutz lends support in the front court with 7 rebounds per game.
"Shannon shoots the ball well and she handles the ball about 95 percent of the time," Selph said. "She's been great with late-game situations and that's something she takes pride in. Sara shoots the three really well and she's one of our better defenders. Holly is our only true post player and she does a really good job as a rebounder and shot-blocker. Mesa plays strong for her size and she hustles better than any kid I've ever seen. Cassie Cartwright is only 5-foot-3 at the forward position, but she's gritty. She's one of our best rebounders."
The five seniors have mostly been playing together since they were in the fourth grade at West Fork. Griffin and Throgmorton are cousins while Greenlee and Carwright are cousins.
The girls admit to sometimes arguing like sisters, but said those occasional spats are left off the court.
"We're actually a really close team," Cartwright said. "Our team motto is 'start together, finish strong' and we've pretty much done that all year."
West Fork won 21 consecutive victories before Throgmorton shattered her pinky finger against Shiloh Christian and missed a few games. She still has a splint on her finger, but her return at point guard has been a stabilizing factor for the Lady Tigers, who went 2-1 in the district tournament with wins over Waldron and Dardanelle and a loss to Pottsville.
West Fork needs to win one game to earn a trip to the Class 4A State Tournament in Nashville. The Lady Tigers reached the state tournament two years ago when they finished 20-12.
"There's a lot of good teams in this region for girls basketball," Selph said. "It's going to be a great tournament and we'll take playing in the (Tiger) Dome any chance we get."
Sports on 02/22/2017
Print Headline: West Fork girls led by strong senior class
