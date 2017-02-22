Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 11:37 a.m.

Beale Street Music Festival features eclectic lineup

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:29 a.m.

file-in-this-oct-21-2010-file-photo-members-of-the-band-kings-of-leon-from-left-jared-followill-nathan-followill-matthew-followill-and-caleb-followill-pose-for-a-portrait-in-new-york-the-kings-of-leon-promised-sunday-july-31-2011-to-make-it-up-to-their-dallas-fans-after-they-canceled-a-show-when-their-lead-singer-complained-it-was-too-hot-to-perform-in-a-statement-the-band-announced-plans-to-return-to-dallas-on-sept-21

PHOTO BY AP/FR170416 AP / VICTORIA WILL

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2010 file photo, members of the band Kings of Leon, from left, Jared Followill, Nathan Followill, Matthew Followill and Caleb Followill, pose for a portrait in New York. The Kings of Leon promised Sunday, July 31, 2011, to make it up to their Dallas fans after they canceled a show when their lead singer complained it was too hot to perform. In a statement, the band announced plans to return to Dallas on Sept. 21.

MEMPHIS — Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Soundgarden and Sturgill Simpson are among the musical acts scheduled to perform at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis in May.

Festival officials said Wednesday that Widespread Panic, Death Cab for Cutie, Wiz Khalifa, Booker T. Jones, Bush, Ludacris and Jill Scott also are in the lineup for the 41st installment of the annual three-day festival.

Several performers will be making their first appearance, including Tori Kelly, Jimmy Eat World, Silversun Pickups, The Revivalists and Midnight Oil.

The festival takes place at Tom Lee Park along the Mississippi River and runs from May 5 through May 7.

