Beaten man dies; woman in LR custody

A man died Tuesday after being found "severely beaten" at a house in Little Rock, a Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. to 2816 S. Broadway for a report of a disturbance with a weapon, Police Department spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said Tuesday night.

Authorities found the man "severely beaten" inside the two-story residence, he said. Emergency medical personnel took the man to a hospital, where he died a short time later, McClanahan said.

A woman, described by police as a person of interest, was taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the killing, McClanahan said.

[2017 HOMICIDES: Details on killings reported so far in Little Rock, North Little Rock]

McClanahan said the victim and woman in custody had a domestic relationship and they were renovating the house, as well as living in it.

The woman had minor injuries and was at the hospital as of Tuesday evening, he said, but investigators would be talking with her shortly.

The woman had not been charged with a crime as of Tuesday evening, he said, but charges could be filed.

McClanahan declined to identify any weapon used in the beating, and he did not disclose where the man was found inside the residence.

Police did not identify the victim or the person of interest Tuesday night.

The residence on South Broadway is south of West Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

Investigators and members of the crime-scene unit passed through an open front door of the residence as crime-scene tape blocked off the front yard Tuesday night.

The killing is Little Rock's sixth homicide of the year.

Metro on 02/22/2017