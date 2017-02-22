Style: Christian artist TobyMac gets Deep

Meetings. Christian pop superstar TobyMac is in the middle of a day full of them, Sean Clancy writes in Thursday’s Style section. It’s early January and he has been meeting with his creative team about his ‘‘Hits Deep’’ tour.

He’s anxious to get back on the road. His traveling Christian music spectacle makes a stop at North Little Rock’s Verizon Arena Thursday night.

“The ‘Hits Deep’ tour is a different concept altogether,” says Toby, 52. “We searched for acts that we love that also have radio hits. It’s called the ‘Hits Deep’ tour because it’s songs that not only hit you in a deeper way, but is also just literally deep in hits.”

Read Thursday's Democrat-Gazette for full details.