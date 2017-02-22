El Dorado man charged in death

EL DORADO -- An El Dorado man has been arrested in the shooting a man found dead late Friday at a duplex in the city, according to police.

Curtis E. Lumsey, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Brian A. Smith, 27, of Crossett.

Police responded Friday to an 11:49 p.m. call about a shooting at the duplex at 505 W. First St. Officers found Smith dead on the floor inside the residence, according to El Dorado police spokesman Kevin Holt.

Smith was wounded in the upper left shoulder and the abdomen. His body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.

"We're still investigating," Holt said. "We've interviewed witnesses and people who were working the case, and we're still talking with others."

It is the first homicide this year in El Dorado, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the El Dorado Police Department at (870) 881-4800.

State Desk on 02/22/2017