Gadgets & Gizmos

There are lots of things to love about the Black and Decker Stainless Steel Electric Kettle.

The stainless-steel kettle won't shatter if you drop it. The water is exposed to very little plastic. It features an easy to use on/off toggle. (Our other favorite model's on/off switch is on the handle, making it easy to turn on/off accidentally.) It holds 10 ounces more water than our other favorite kettle. You can boil as little as one cup of water. The cord attaches to the base, not the kettle, so once the water has boiled you're free to move about with the kettle. It features a removable filter in the pour spout to prevent scale from landing in your cup. It automatically shuts itself off and won't function if empty. But best of all it boils water quickly and efficiently. In our tests a full kettle -- 58 ounces -- of cold water came to a full boil in less than 6 minutes.

What we don't love? The stainless-steel kettle means we can't see at a glance how much water is inside. Nor can we see how close it is to boiling. The position of the indicator light means if the handle is facing you, the light is not.

$50. Available in red, black and cream

Food on 02/22/2017