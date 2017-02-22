Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, February 22, 2017, 6:43 p.m.

Governor renews call for more Razorback games in Little Rock

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:29 p.m.

arkansas-gov-asa-hutchinson-signs-a-bill-on-the-field-at-war-memorial-stadium-on-wednesday-feb-22-2017-in-little-rock-placing-the-stadium-under-the-control-of-the-state-parks-and-tourism-department

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/KELLY P. KISSEL

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs a bill on the field at War Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Little Rock placing the stadium under the control of the state Parks and Tourism Department.

LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed legislation giving Arkansas' Parks and Tourism Department control of War Memorial Stadium and renewed his call for the Arkansas Razorbacks to play football there each year.

The Razorbacks will play one game at Little Rock's 54,000-seat stadium this year and next, but the school said Wednesday there is no timeline for a discussion or decision on games after 2018. The school has said it makes more money at its on-campus 72,000-seat stadium.

Hutchinson signed the bill Wednesday. He previously planned to cut the stadium's $900,000 budget in half, then said parks department management would give it "more stability." He said football, soccer and other events could make the 69-year-old stadium self-sufficient, and has ordered a study.

Arkansas formerly played several games yearly in Little Rock.

RBear says... February 22, 2017 at 6:34 p.m.

Nice idea, but not gonna happen. Even if it does, the only games that will be scheduled will be the non-conference no-name games.

