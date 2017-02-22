Lane's drive gets Beebe moving

Allie Lane was not looking to score until she was forced into it.

Lane, a 5-3 senior, drove around a pair of Little Rock Christian defenders and banked in a layup as time expired in the first half of Tuesday's first-round game of the 5A-Central Tournament at Maumelle High School. Lane's shot gave the Lady Badgers a one-point lead going into halftime. Beebe never trailed again in a 64-53 victory over the Lady Warriors in what was essentially a play-in game for next week's state tournament.

Little Rock Christian (18-10) had taken a 20-19 lead on Aspen Satterwhite's three-pointer with 25 seconds left in the second quarter. It was the only time Beebe (19-9) had been behind.

Lane handled the ball for most of the Badgers' final first-half possession and took it on herself to score.

"I was actually supposed to hand it off," said Lane, who finished with five points and three assists. "It was my own decision to just take it because I knew I wasn't going to be able to get it to one of my teammates. ... Honestly, I didn't think I'd get that open. I thought I had stepped out of bounds, but apparently I didn't. It just happened for me."

"That was probably a big momentum thing for them because we had just hit a big three," Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers said. "After that, they came out and did what they had to do to win the game."

Beebe committed 13 first-half turnovers and Little Rock Christian outscored the Lady Badgers 9-0 from the free-throw line in the first two quarters.

"That's what I told them when I walked through the locker room door," Beebe Coach Greg Richey said. "Through all of it, the foul trouble and everything, we still came out on top in the first half. I told them we had to build on that."

Richey complimented Lane for handling Little Rock Christian's full-court press.

"Little Rock Christian puts a lot of pressure on you, and they make you have to handle the basketball," Richey said. "I was proud of my guards for taking care of the basketball."

Beebe also overcame a 32-point effort from 5-8 sophomore Raegan Bradley, who scored 22 of Little Rock Christian's 33 second-half points.

"The future's bright, you can look at it that way," Rogers said. "She's done a great job for us all year long."

Beebe will play Pulaski Academy in Thursday's semifinals.

Beebe scored seven of the first nine points of the second half and Little Rock Christian was never any closer than three the rest of the way. The Lady Badgers attempted only two free throws through the first three quarters but went to the line 28 times in the final 7:03. Beebe finished 21 of 30 from the line; Little Rock Christian was 16 of 20.

Junior guard Libbie Hill led the Lady Badgers with 18 points. Junior post player Katie Turner added 17 points, and sophomore Marianna Richey scored 11 points and grabbed 7 rebounds.

PULASKI ACADEMY 66,

LITTLE ROCK McCLELLAN 30

Morgan Wallace scored 18 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, made 4 steals and handed out 7 assists in less than three quarters as the Lady Bruins (27-2) defeated the Lady Lions (0-20).

Pulaski Academy led 20-6 after one quarter and 44-12 at the half.

Mattie Hatcher led the Lady Bruins with 19 points, all of which came in the first half. Pulaski Academy came up with 16 steals and outrebounded McClellan 37-23.

J.B. Veasley scored 21 of McClellan's 30 points. Brittney Patterson led McClellan in rebounding with 11.

SYLVAN HILLS 60, MILLS 25

Jayla Bell tossed in 15 points in leading the Lady Bears (18-9) to a victory over the Lady Comets (4-19).

Alana Canady and Diamond Flanders each added 10 points for Sylvan Hills. Jasmine Ellis scored eight points to lead Mills.

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 65, LITTLE ROCK FAIR 29

Morgan Brady led the Lady Patriots with 16 points in a victory over the Lady War Eagles.

Sydni Williams added 10 for Parkview. Jada Evans led Fair with 13 points.

Sports on 02/22/2017