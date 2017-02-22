Man killed in tractor-trailer collision on I-40 near North Little Rock

A wreck involving three tractor-trailers on Interstate 40 outside North Little Rock resulted in the death of a man from Mexico late Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Abner Alejandro Alvarez Carballo, 36, was driving a 2015 International truck west on I-40 around 4:45 p.m. east of the Arkansas 391 exit, according to an Arkansas State Police report. An earlier accident had brought traffic to a standstill, but the International failed to stop and ran into the rear of a 2014 Freightliner truck, sending that vehicle into another tractor-trailer, police said.

Carballo suffered fatal injuries. The Freighliner's driver, 55-year-old Lonnie Butler of Woodstock, was injured in the collision and taken to Baptist Medical Health Center in North Little Rock for treatment, officials said.

Police said the sky was cloudy and the roads were wet at the time of the wreck.

Carballo's death is the 58th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.