Cuts at newspaper eliminate 12-15 jobs

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette eliminated several positions Tuesday, the company's president said.

The newspaper will lose 12-15 employees by the time the process is completed, said Lynn Hamilton, president and general manager of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Inc. Some employees chose to stay with the newspaper as part-time workers, Hamilton said.

The cuts were necessary to keep the newspaper's expenses matching its revenue, Hamilton said.

"It's important we stay profitable," he said.

Advertising has fallen more than any other source of revenue, and circulation has slowed, Hamilton said. The drop in advertising is a nationwide situation that began in the fourth quarter of 2016, he said.

Management had anticipated that the loss of eight company employees in January would be the only cuts.

"I'm saddened that it didn't work out that way," Hamilton said. "I'm as surprised as anyone."

-- David Smith

Owner of 33 papers in state to be sold

Tokyo-based SoftBank Group Corp. has agreed to pay $3.3 billion in cash to acquire Fortress Investment Group of New York, an owner of more than 120 newspapers nationwide, including 33 in Arkansas.

Gatehouse Media, which Fortress acquired in 2005, owns daily newspapers in Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Arkadelphia, Stuttgart and Hope; paid weeklies in 17 communities in the state; and free weeklies in 11 communities.

Fortress is a diversified global investment company with $70 billion in assets under management and 1,100 employees. It manages assets for 1,750 institutional clients and private investors worldwide.

SoftBank's purchase is subject to approval by regulators and Fortress shareholders. The deal is expected to close by June this year.

-- David Smith

Index falls despite Wall Street's gains

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, dropped 3.54 to 356.93 Tuesday even as other indexes on Wall Street rose.

"The major averages climbed to fresh highs Tuesday, buoyed by an encouraging round of economic and earnings updates," said Bob Williams, senior vice president and managing director of Simmons First Investment Group Inc. in Little Rock.

Total volume for the index was 39.3 million shares.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 02/22/2017