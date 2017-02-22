NLR nabs top seed in 7A-Central

BRYANT -- The North Little Rock girls basketball team clinched the No. 1 seed from the 7A-Central Conference for next week's Class 7A girls state basketball tournament with a 64-21 victory Tuesday night over Bryant.

The Lady Charging Wildcats (25-2, 12-1) play at Cabot on Friday, then will have a first-round bye in the state tournament at Van Buren. They will play either the No. 4 seed from the 7A-West or the No. 5 seed from the 7A-Central at 4 p.m. March 2.

One year after winning the Class 7A state championship, North Little Rock is back among the state's top teams, to the delight of Coach Daryl Fimple.

"It's been a really fantastic group of kids," Fimple said. "Getting through this conference with one loss is pretty amazing. I'm really amazed we were able to do that."

Junior forward Yo'Myris Morris led North Little Rock with 12 points.

North Little Rock used a 12-1 run to take a 27-8 lead with 5:00 left in the second quarter en route to a 34-13 halftime advantage. Bryant (3-22, 0-13) was held to seven field goals and scored eight points in the second half.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (64)

Neal 3 0-0 7, Hawkison 3 1-2 8, Brown 2 2-2 8, Morris 6 0-1 12, Sadler 2 1-2 5, Tucker 2 1-1 5, Pettus 0 1-2 1, McGee 3 1-2 7, Tillman 2 0-0 5, Ford 3 0-0 6. Totals 26 7-12 64

BRYANT (21)

Rayford 0 0-2 0, Hill 0 0-0 0, Ratliff 2 1-2 6, Walters 0 0-0 0, Rogers 2 2-2 7, Selig 3 1-3 7, Walker 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 5-11 21

NLR (25-2) 21 13 14 16 -- 64

Bryant (3-22) 8 5 8 0 -- 21

Three-point goals -- North Little Rock 5 (Brown 2, Hawkison, Neal, Tillman), Bryant 2 (Ratliff, Rogers). Total fouls -- North Little Rock 9, Bryant 10.

