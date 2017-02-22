Home / Latest News /
Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:39 a.m.
WASHINGTON — A government official says President Donald Trump's administration will revoke guidelines that say transgender students should be allowed to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.
The decision would be a reversal of a former President Barack Obama-era directive issued in May. It required public schools to grant bathroom access even if student records differ or others are uncomfortable. The White House says Trump believes the issue is for the states to decide without federal involvement.
A government official with direct knowledge of the administration's plans discussed them on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak on the record.
[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first 100 days]
Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.
JChill says... February 22, 2017 at 1:25 p.m.
So, I'm a female with short hair and an informal style of dress. Do I need to start carrying my birth certificate around so I can help make other people comfortable that I'm in the proper restroom?
