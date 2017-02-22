Panel endorses bid to add voter-ID amendment to Arkansas constitution

LITTLE ROCK — A House committee has endorsed an effort to ask voters next year to put a voter ID requirement in Arkansas' constitution.

The House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced the resolution to put the proposed constitutional amendment on the ballot in November 2018. The resolution now heads to the full House.

The proposal is one of two efforts to reinstate a voter ID law struck down by the Arkansas Supreme Court in 2014 as unconstitutional. A House-passed proposal to reinstate the law is pending before the state Senate.

The Legislature can refer up to three amendments to voters, but the House and Senate have approved rules aimed at limiting the proposed ballot measures to two.

