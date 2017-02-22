Police: Woman's purse snatched in 2nd robbery outside a Little Rock Wal-Mart in days

A 61-year-old woman was robbed Tuesday morning of her purse in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart in south Little Rock, police say.

The victim told a responding officer that she had parked her vehicle around 9:30 a.m. outside the store at 8801 Baseline Road.

As she was placing belongings from her vehicle into a shopping cart, a robber approached her, shoved her down and took her purse out of the cart, the woman said.

That robber, described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 30 who stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall, then entered a Chevrolet Impala and fled the scene, police noted.

The woman told the officer that her wrist and hip hurt, but she did not request medical attention.

Tuesday’s robbery was the second in the parking lot of a Wal-Mart store in Arkansas’ capital city in four days and the third robbery this week in which a purse was stolen outside a Little Rock retailer.

The Wal-Mart store had video of the robbery, authorities noted.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.