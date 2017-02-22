Tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of ammo catches fire, closes part of I-40

A portion of Interstate 40 remained closed Wednesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of ammunition caught fire in Franklin County, authorities say.

Liz Chapman, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas State Police, said the rural area around the accident near Ozark had not been evacuated as of shortly before 3 p.m.

Still, westbound traffic on I-40 was being rerouted at Exit 35 onto U.S. 64, according to a state Highway and Transportation Department advisory around 2:45 p.m.

Motorists traveling eastbound on the interstate were being detoured onto U.S. 64 at Exit 20.

[TRAFFIC MAP: Live travel conditions across Arkansas, including the area of the Franklin County tractor-trailer fire]

Chapman said it was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the fire.

Additional information regarding the accident, including number of vehicles involved, was not immediately available

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.