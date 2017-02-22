BOYS

BENTONVILLE WEST 63, ROGERS 53 Garrett Wilmot hit five three-pointers and finished with 24 points as the Wolverines (12-14, 5-8 7A-West) defeated the Mounties (7-19, 0-13) to clinch a spot in next week’s Class 7A State Tournament in Van Buren. Boston Barron added 12 points for Bentonville West. Aron James scored 14 points to lead Rogers.

JACKSONVILLE 90, SEARCY 53 Dajuan Ridgeway led four Jacksonville players with 10 or more points as the Titans routed Searcy in the consolation round of the 6A-East Tournament. Chris Williams scored 14, H.D. Martin had 12 and Tyree Appleby chipped in 11. Tony Young had 16 points to lead Searcy, which was outscored 29-14 in the second quarter as Jacksonville assumed a 44-23 halftime lead.

JONESBORO 52, LITTLE ROCK HALL 38 Jonathan Adams led the Hurricane (28-0) with 14 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over the visiting Warriors in the semifinals of the 6A-East Tournament. Tony Hutson added 10 points and Desi Sills nine for Jonesboro, which used a 14-4 third quarter to take a 36-22 advantage into the final eight minutes. Maurio Goggins put in 11 points to lead Hall.

MORRILTON 69, CLARKSVILLE 55 Despite 39 points and 13 rebounds from Juan Hernandez, the Panthers suffered a season-ending loss to the Devil Dogs in the first round of the 5A-West Tournament in Greenbrier.

PINE BLUFF 50, MOUNTAIN HOME 29 Senior Caleb Parker led the Zebras (19-8) with 13 points in a victory over the Bombers (10-18) in the consolation round of the 6A-West Tournament. Pine Bluff will advance to Saturday’s fifth-place game against Jacksonville. Senior DeQuan Morris added 10 points for Pine Bluff.

WEST MEMPHIS 38, MARION 36 Freshman Chris Moore hit two free throws with 18.7 seconds left and the Blue Devils (24-4) held on for a victory over the Patriots (13-13) in the 6A-East Tournament semifinals in West Memphis. West Memphis will play at Jonesboro in Saturday’s finals. Marion senior Shaun Doss led all scorers with 13 points. Moore led the way for the Blue Devils, hitting 8 of his 12 points in the first quarter. He also had 11 rebounds. Sidney Stinson added 11 points for West Memphis.

GIRLS

CLARKSVILLE 40, MORRILTON 32 Grace Dougan led the Lady Panthers with 14 points in a victory over the Lady Devil Dogs in the first round of the 5A-West Tournament in Greenbrier. Sam Childers added nine points for Clarksville (18-10), which plays Harrison in Thursday’s semifinals.

CONWAY 73, MOUNT ST. MARY 52 Jacie Higgins scored 26 points in leading the Lady ‘Cats to a victory over the Belles in a 7A-Central game in Little Rock. Fu’tra Banks added 14 and Savannah Lowe 10 for Conway.

FARMINGTON 61, GREENBRIER 21 The Lady Cardinals exploded for 24 first-quarter points and cruised to a 40-point victory over the host Lady Panthers in the opening round of the 5A-West District Tournament. Kaylee Brown led a balanced Farmington attack with 13 points. Makenna Vanzant added 12. Nine different players scored for the Lady Cards. Farmington will take on Alma at 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.

LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 64, FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 37 Abby Jackson and Erynn Barnum scored 15 points each and Jordan Greenwood added 11 to lead Little Rock Central (32-3, 11-3) to a 7A-Central victory over Fort Smith Southside (7-18, 3-10), which got 15 points from Kelly Carson and 13 points from Hannah Rainwater.

MARION 31, MOUNTAIN HOME 27 Marie Hunter scored 13 points as the Lady Patriots (21-8) held off the Lady Bombers (17-12) in the semifinals of the 6A-East Tournament. Jakyya Clay added 11 for Marion. Hannah Pfeifer paced Mountain Home with 11 points. Marion will play at Jonesboro on Saturday for the conference championship. Mountain Home will play West Memphis in the third-place game.

ROGERS 51, BENTONVILLE WEST 16 The Lady Mounties (16-10, 8-5) held the Lady Wolverines (4-21, 2-11) to only one field goal during the final three quarters of their 7A-West game. Junior Madison Loyd came off the bench to lead Rogers with 15 points. Elise Randels added 12. Shania Wilson led West with eight points. VAN BUREN 50, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 42 Jamilyn Kinney scored 22 points as the Lady Pointers (21-4, 12-1) downed the Lady Wildcats (15-12, 5-8) in a 7A-West game. The Lady Wildcats were led by 14 points from Maci Mains and Karrington Whaley’s eight. Mains’ deep three-pointer tied the game at 35-35 in the third, but Van Buren outscored Har-Ber 15-7 over the final 12 minutes.

HIGH SCHOOL COACHES

