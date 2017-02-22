Strong second quarter keeps Central rolling

With next week's Class 7A State Tournament looming, Little Rock Central is finding its stride.

On Tuesday, the ninth-ranked Tigers (17-9, 8-5) won their fourth consecutive game, this one a 77-60 thumping of Fort Smith Southside. The Tigers are fourth in the 7A-Central standings, a game behind Cabot.

"Defensively, I think we are communicating better,'' Tigers Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick said. "We are not getting caught on the big-little switches. If we do happen to switch, we are getting right back to it and that requires quite a bit of communication, and we are doing that really well right now."

Trailing 19-15 after the first quarter, the Tigers held the Mavericks scoreless for the first 5:30 of the period to build a 27-19 lead. Southside (7-18, 2-11) trimmed it to 27-24, but sophomore Jakaylyn Jackson scored all of the Tigers' points in a closing 10-1 run for a 37-25 halftime lead.

In that second quarter, the Mavericks were 2 of 11 from the field and opened the quarter with a missed shot and five consecutive turnovers. Central hit 7 of 15 shots, 4 of them three-pointers.

Central had four dunks in the quarter and led 61-43 after three.

"This was one for our seniors and get a chance to play them heavy minutes tonight,'' Fitzpatrick said about senior night. "They are going to be called on in a reserve roll quite a bit as we move into our final game against a good and improving Catholic team Friday night."

The Tigers finished with 13 offensive rebounds and forced 17 turnovers.

Raekwon Rogers led the Tigers' offense with 14 points. Jacobia Platt scored 13, Cameron Johnson 11, Jackson 10 and Henry Dudley 9.

Zion Releford led the Mavericks with 11.

