TODAY’S D-I STATE GAMES

By Troy Schulte
This article was published today at 2:36 a.m.
UCA women at Southeastern Louisiana
WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central WHERE University Center, Hammond, La. RECORDS Central Arkansas 21-4, 13-2 Southland; Southeastern Louisiana 5-21, 3-12 INTERNET ucasports.com RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 14.6 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.6 4.6 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.6 2.1 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.4 6.1 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 11.0 5.6 COACH Sandra Rushing (99-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 501-304 in 28th season overall)
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylin Underwood, 5-7, Jr. 18.1 4.3 G Tyler Morrison, 5-8, Fr. 5.3 5.4 G Ashailee Brailey, 5-8, So. 5.8 2.6 G Bre Warren, 5-7, Jr. 7.4 1.8 F Chey Stewart, 6-1, Sr. 5.5 3.7 COACH Errol Gauff (5-21 in first season at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SLU 69.6 Points for 63.3 52.6 Points against 81.4 +5.8 Reb. margin -12.5 +2.8 Turnover margin -2.1 47.5 FG pct. 36.9 35.3 3-pt. pct. 32.5 70.0 FT pct. 68.4 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas’ two home victories last week came by a combined 71 points. … The Sugar Bears enter today having won 12 games in a row, their longest streak since moving to Division I in 2006 and the sixth-longest active Division I streak. … UCA ranks among the top 10 in Division I in scoring defense (fourth, 52.6 percent) and field goal percentage (seventh, 51.6 percent). … UCA knocked off Southeastern Louisiana 77-55 on Feb. 4 and has won five in a row against the Lions and seven of the past eight meetings.
— Troy Schulte
UCA men at Southeastern Louisiana
WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central WHERE University Center, Hammond, La. RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-20, 7-8 Southland; Southeastern Louisiana 14-14, 7-8 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.8 3.6 G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 13.5 6.8 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.5 7.2 F Ethan Lee, 6-7, Jr. 3.3 2.9 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.9 3.5 COACH Russ Pennell (17-66 in third season at UCA, 128-135 in eighth season overall)
SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marlain Veal, 5-9, So. 13.1 3.7 G Devon Hayes, 6-6, Jr. 13.1 3.9 G Jabbar Singleton, 5-11, Jr. 4.4 1.5 F James Currington, 6-7, Jr. 8.1 6.2 C Dominic Nelson, 6-10, Sr. 4.0 6.7 COACH Jay Ladner (35-58 in third season at Southeastern Louisiana and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCA SLU 74.6 Points for 70.8 83.6 Points against 67.9 -2.0 Rebound margin +4.2 -2.9 Turnover margin -1.0 44.0 FG pct. 44.9 37.4 3-pt. pct. 37.2 73.6 FT pct. 67.7 CHALK TALK UCA has lost consecutive games after winning four in a row. … The Bears have lost five in a row on the road. Their last road victory came Jan. 12 against Houston Baptist. … UCA and Southeastern Louisiana are tied for seventh place in the Southland standings. Abilene Christian is one-half game behind. The top eight teams reach the Southland Tournament. … UCA won the first meeting between the teams, 68-66, on Jan. 12 in Conway. Derreck Brooks had 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Southeastern Louisiana’s Marlain Veal had 24 points.
