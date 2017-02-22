Victim identified in Little Rock homicide; woman released without charges, police say

Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who died at the hospital after a disturbance with his girlfriend Tuesday night at a Little Rock home they shared.

Ron Young, 40, was found "severely beaten" at his house at 2816 S. Broadway, police said at the scene. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he died a short time later, according to a police report released Wednesday.

A 38-year-old woman listed in the report as Young's girlfriend and also a resident of the house told investigators she was in a disturbance with Young that "became physical," the report said. She said Young at some point during the altercation "became unresponsive," according to the report.

The woman was questioned and then released "pending further investigation," police said in a statement Wednesday.

Officers responded about 5:45 p.m. to a report of a disturbance with a weapon. The report listed under weapons a blunt object such as a club, though it did not provide further details about the object that was used.

The killing was the sixth of the year in Little Rock.