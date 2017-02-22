Wednesday recruiting tidbits

Clemson and Indiana are showing interest in two in-state linemen.

Indiana has invited Jonesboro junior offensive lineman Noah Gatlin, 6-7, 300 to attend a junior day this weekend.

Clemson has invited highly regarded sophomore offensive lineman Darius Thomas, 6-6, 291 of Jonesboro to summer camp.

Pulaski Robinson offensive lineman Luke Jones, 6-5, 290 received an offer from Louisiana- Monroe last week to go with one from Yale. He has received junior day invites to Ole Miss, Dartmouth, La. Tech and UCA.

He's also drawing interest from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Memphis, Baylor and Cincinnati.

Razorback power forward signee Daniel Gafford, 6-11, 220 of El Dorado had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 6 blocks in 61-39 victory over Lake Hamilton.

2018 Arkansas guard commitment Isaiah Joe, 6-3, 170 of Fort Smith Northside had 24 points in 65-52 victory over Cabot. He was 4 of 6 from two, 4 of 7 from three, 4 of 4 in free throws. He also had 4 rebounds and 5 steals.

Junior forward Rodgerick Brown, 6-6, 200 of Cordova, Tenn. had 26 points,16 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 steals and 2 assists in 72-62 victory over Bolton 72-62 to win their third straight district tournament. He was named tourney MVP.

Highly regarded 2018 forward and Arkansas target D.J. Weaver, 6-7, 200 had 9 points, 2 steals and a block in 24 minutes of play in Houston Cypress Falls' 70-68 overtime win.

2020 West Memphis forward Chris Moore, 6-6, 210 had 12 points, 11 rebounds, 6 steals in a win over Marion. The Blue Devils will play the Jonesboro in the 6A East Conference Tournament on Saturday.

2018 guard commitment Desi Sills had 9 points in 52-38 victory over LR Hall.