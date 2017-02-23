Affidavit details LR slaying of teenager

A teenager killed at a Little Rock apartment complex earlier this month was trying to stop a robbery when he was fatally shot in the head, according to an affidavit.

Terrance Reynolds, 18, of Pine Bluff is accused in the slaying of Alexander Reed, 18, of Little Rock, the court document said.

An exchange of gunfire at the southwest Little Rock apartment injured three residents along with a fourth person, Alvin Chaffin, 21, of Pine Bluff, who has been arrested and charged with manslaughter and aggravated robbery in the shooting.

In a statement to police, Chaffin outlined his involvement in the crime and said Reynolds shot Reed in the head, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit said the statement provided by Chaffin implicated Reynolds and another person.

Officer Richard Hilgeman, a Police Department spokesman, said authorities still are looking for a third person, whom he described as a person of interest.

Authorities took Reynolds into custody at his father’s house in Pine Bluff last week. He faces one count of capital murder, one count of aggravated robbery and three counts of first-degree battery.

Chaffin, who was struck in the hand during the shooting, went to Jefferson Regional Hospital in Pine Bluff and was later arrested, police said.

One victim identified Reynolds in a photo spread as being involved in the crime while another victim picked out Reynolds as a “look-a-like,” according to the court documents.

The affidavit for Reynolds’ arrest provides new details on what led to the fatal shooting.

When police arrived at 25 Par Drive on Feb. 7, they found Reed dead and three apartment residents — Quinn Muller, 21, Stephanie Waters, 19, and Rachael Benson, 18 — who also had been shot. The victims told detectives that they were at the apartment when Reed and a man arrived at the residence, the affidavit said.

Police said the victims knew Reed.

After several minutes, the man they did not know opened the door and let in two other unknown men, according to the court document.

One of the men pulled out a firearm and said “This is a robbery,” the affidavit said.

A woman ran toward the back of the apartment, the affidavit said, and the man began to shoot.

Muller told police he then “pulled his own handgun and returned fire,” according to document.

Benson, who was shot in the arm, identified Chaffin in a photo spread and told police that she sat next to him after he stepped inside the apartment, the affidavit said.

Chaffin told police that Reynolds and the other man entered the apartment with guns, but Reed grabbed the other man “in an attempt to stop the robbery,” according to the affidavit.

“At that time Mr. Chaffin stated that Terrance Reynolds shot Mr. Reed in the head and a lengthy gun battle ensued inside the apartment,” according to the court documents.

According to the affidavit, responding officers found a man at the scene who told detectives that he was with Reed earlier that night.

He said four people went to Reed’s house, and they all got in a car and went to Par Drive “to buy some ‘weed,’” according to the affidavit.

The man stayed at the car with one of the four others while Reed and the three men went into the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The person told detectives he heard several gunshots a short time later and saw three of the people return to the gray car, according to the document.

Four people left in the gray car, the document said.