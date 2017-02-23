Home / Latest News /
Arkansas cancels hearing for satanic display at Capitol
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 6:08 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas officials have canceled a hearing on a satanic monument proposed near the state Capitol, saying a new law prevents them from considering the display until it's approved by the Legislature.
The secretary of state's office sent a letter Thursday to the Satanic Temple saying a bill signed into law this week prevents the Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission from considering the proposed Baphomet statue. A hearing had been scheduled in May for the monument, which was proposed in response to a Ten Commandments display lawmakers authorized in 2015.
The Satanic Temple argued the new law shouldn't apply retroactively to its proposal and said a lawsuit over the decision was "imminent."
Previous law allowed the commission to consider monument proposals and issue recommendations, although none could be built without legislative approval.
