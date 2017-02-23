Arkansas House passes voter-ID measure

Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, February 23, 2017, 4:19 p.m.

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has passed a resolution that, if approved by voters, would require residents to present photographic identification in order to vote.

A proposed constitutional amendment by Republican Rep. Robin Lundstrum would also require the state to issue IDs at no charge to eligible voters if they don't already have one.

Lundstrum said the measure approved by the House on Thursday will help ensure voter security at the ballot.

Under the proposal, voters would have to provide a valid ID when voting in person or when casting an absentee ballot. People who wish to vote in person but are unable to provide a valid ID would be allowed to vote using a provisional ballot.

The Arkansas Senate is set to vote later Thursday on a voter ID measure.

