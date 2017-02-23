COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Feb. 23

American Legion Post 71 and Auxiliary Meetings

CABOT — The Chriswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St., will have its monthly business meeting at 7 p.m. All members are welcome. The Post 71 Auxiliary will meet at the same time. For a donation of $4 per person, a meal will be served at 6 p.m. for Post and Auxiliary members. For more information, call (501) 203-5715 or visit www.post71.org.

Heber Springs Chamber Banquet

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 61st annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. The event will feature dinner and a live auction. Special guest Thomas Lipham, program director for the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, will present Super Science Experiments … Ending With a Blast. Awards will be presented. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the buffet dinner will begin at 5:45. The public is invited. Tickets are $35 each. For more information, call the chamber at (501) 362-2444 or visit www.heber-springs.com.

A Taste of New Orleans Fundraiser

JACKSONVILLE — A Taste of New Orleans, a fundraiser for the Jacksonville Senior Wellness and Activity Center, will take place at 6:30 p.m. in the Jacksonville Community Center Banquet Hall, 5 Municipal Drive. The event will feature live jazz and a dinner of chicken and sausage gumbo with rice; red beans and rice with smoked sausage; jambalaya; and king cake. Tickets, at $20 each, are available at the Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 100 Victory Circle. For tickets or more information, call the center at (501) 982-7531.

Feb. 25

Hospice Volunteer Training

BATESVILLE — Arkansas Hospice will host a volunteer training session at 9 a.m. in the Arkansas Hospice office, 2233 Harrison St., for anyone who wishes to become a certified hospice volunteer in Independence or Jackson counties. Topics will include the history and philosophy of hospice, concepts of death and dying, the role of the volunteer, spirituality, communication skills and handling bereavement. Lunch will be provided. For more information or to register for the session, email volunteer coordinator Sarah Hagerman at shagerman@arkansashospice.org, or call (870) 793-1938 or toll-free at (877) 794-1938 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Night at the Races

SEARCY — The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will host A Night at the Races Charity Ball at 6:30 p.m. at the Searcy Country Club. The event will feature live entertainment, casino tables, drawings for prizes, a live auction and derby-style cuisine. Derby attire is encouraged. Proceeds from the event will fund the Junior Auxiliary’s year-round projects. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Feb. 27

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP chapter will meet at 6 p.m. for a potluck supper at the Cabot Senior Center, 600 N. Grant St. There will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Mike Wheeler, Animal Services director for the Cabot Animal Shelter. A door prize will be given to the member who brings the most guests to the meeting.

ONGOING

Call to Artists

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is seeking entries for the fifth annual National Juried Exhibition, which is open to artists 18 and older working in 2-D media. The deadline to submit entries is March 10, and the exhibition will run from April 25 to June 10. This year’s juror is Dayton Castleman, a Rogers-based artist and manager of 21c Museum in Bentonville. Entries must be original works created within the past five years and not previously exhibited at the BAAC Gallery on Main. Artists may submit up to three images with an entry fee of $25 or $20 for BAAC members. Two more images may be submitted for $5 each. For more information, visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org/5th-annual.

LPN Application Deadline

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College’s nursing department is accepting applications for the fall 2017 Licensed Practical Nursing program in Ash Flat, Melbourne and Mountain View. LPN applications will be accepted through April 1 for fall-semester admission. Students may apply by completing an Ozarka College online application for admissions and designating Technical Certificate, Licensed Practical Nursing as the intended college major. For more information about the application process, call Ozarka College Admissions at (870) 368-2024 or the nursing department at (870) 368-2077.

Spring Folk School Classes

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center State Park will hold a variety of classes in fine craftsmanship during the Spring Ozark Folk School, March 13-17. Classes are offered in knife making, broom making, leatherwork, soap making, weaving, candle making, letterpress printing, pottery, leatherwork, knitting, crocheting and spinning. These classes are for students ages 16 and older. The Cabins at Dry Creek, located in the park, offer special rates on rooms for Ozark Folk School students staying more than five days. Visit www.ozarkfolkcenter.com for a complete list of classes, registration deadlines and class fees, or call (870) 269-3851 for more information.

Rotary Club Pork Butt Sale

HEBER SPRINGS — The Rotary Club of Heber Springs will once again fire up the smoker and make the club’s 7- to 9-pound smoked pork butts, which will be ready for pickup from 8-9:30 a.m. April 1. Proceeds from the event will fund college scholarships and other community projects. To place an order, call John Lyons, Rotary president, at (501) 691-9331, or contact any Heber Springs Rotarian.

Tamales for Tutoring

BATESVILLE — Tickets for the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project’s first Tamales for Tutoring fundraiser are on sale, and tamales must be preordered by today. Pickup is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3800 Harrison St. To purchase tickets, visit the Literacy Project at 156 S. Third St. or go to www.paypal.me/oflp/8. For more information, visit www.oflp.org, see the event on Facebook, call (870) 793-5912 or email morgan@oflp.org.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Free GED Classes

MELBOURNE — Free GED classes will be offered through Adult Education at Ozarka College’s four locations. Classes will meet at Ozarka College in Melbourne from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; in Ash Flat from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; and in Mammoth Spring and Mountain View from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Registration is ongoing. For more information, call the Ozarka College Adult Education Department at (870) 368-2051.

Bill of Rights Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — In honor of the Bill of Rights’ 225th anniversary, a Bill of Rights exhibit is featured in the Murphy Gallery at the Calico Rock Museum and Visitor Center through Saturday. The pop-up exhibit was developed by the National Archives and is touring the nation. The exhibit shares history of the Bill of Rights and challenges guests to appreciate the freedoms found in the document. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, visit www.calicorockmuseum.com or call (870) 297-6100.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

The Royal Family Ball

CABOT — The Royal Family Ball, a Disney-themed fundraising event for the local nonprofit Glam Girls Club, will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 2 at the Cabot National Guard Armory, 103 Commercial Park Drive. Tickets, which range in price from $25 each to six for $125, are available online at www.cabotggc.com.

Introduction to Woodturning Class

MOUNTAIN VIEW — Introduction to Woodturning, a class taught by Thomas Dunn, will take place March 3-5 at the Arkansas Craft School. Dunn, an instructor at the school, teaches beginners the basic techniques of turning bowls and other objects. All materials and tools are provided. The class is limited to five in order to provide one-on-one instruction and support. For more information or to register, contact the Arkansas Craft School at arkcraftschool@gmail.com or register at www.arkansascraftschool.org.

Friends in Great Places Concert

BATESVILLE — Local musicians will gather for the ninth annual Friends in Great Places Concert at 7 p.m. March 4 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville. Featured guests will include Danny Dozier, Pam Setser, Tim Crouch, Gary Rounds, Brad Apple, Kenny Loggains, Samuel Cobb and Irl Hess. Special guests will be Mary Parker and Chelsea Savage. Tickets, for $10 each, can be purchased at the Batesville Daily Guard, Centennial Bank, First Community Bank, UACCB and WRD Entertainment, or at the door. The concert is the main fundraiser for Kids’ College to provide partial scholarships for qualifying students.

Early Spring Flip Pancake Breakfast

HORSESHOE BEND — The Knights of Columbus of St. Mary of the Mount Catholic Church, 1002 First St., will have an Early Spring Flip Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to noon March 4 at the church. The menu is pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice. A donation of $5 per meal will be accepted to benefit Special Olympics.

Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozarka College Foundation will present its fifth annual Ladies’ Luncheon and Fashion Show at 11 a.m. March 4 in the Stone Bank Student Commons Area at the college. The Ozark Folk Center Skillet Restaurant will provide a catered lunch, and local vendors will showcase their latest styles. A silent auction will include cheesecakes prepared by the Ozarka College Culinary Arts Department. Tickets, at $25 each, may be purchased at the college, Centennial Bank and First Service Bank or from foundation board members. Proceeds will benefit Ozarka College-Mountain View. For more information, contact Lindsay Wilson-Galloway at (870) 269-5600 or lhgalloway@ozarka.edu.

Roast & Toast Banquet

CABOT — The Cabot Scholarship Foundation will award more than $100,000 in scholarships to over 100 Cabot High School seniors at the annual Roast & Toast Banquet at 7 p.m. March 7 in the Cabot Junior High School North Cafeteria. This year’s banquet honoree is Dwight Daugherty, an Advanced Placement chemistry and physics teacher at Cabot High School who has been with the district for 20 years and plans to retire at the end of this school year. Tickets, at $30 each or $240 for a table for eight, are available at the Cabot High School office. Donations are accepted anytime at the Cabot Scholarship Foundation, 200 W. Main St., Cabot, AR 72023.

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

CABOT — The local AARP Chapter and First United Methodist Church of Cabot will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 8 at the church, 2003 S. Pine St. The instructors for the class will be Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Jean Davenport at (501) 843-5694.

Master Gardeners Information Event

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will host a Mingle With Master Gardeners event from 4:30-6 p.m. March 9 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office, 105 W. B St. The event will offer an opportunity for the public to meet and visit with Pope County Master Gardeners, learn more about the group and its volunteer work in Pope County and, if interested, sign up to take Master Gardener training in April. For more information, call (479) 968-7098.

The Freemans in Concert

SEARCY — The Freemans of Hendersonville, Tennessee, will minister with a concert at 7 p.m. March 10 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1508 W. Center Ave. Admission is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, contact Pastor Max Sharp at (501) 827-1814.

Culinary Arts Students Showcase Dinner

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College’s Culinary Arts program will host a student showcase dinner March 10 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College. Dinner seating will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the menu will feature a three-course meal, including a beverage, and will allow guests to select from a limited menu. Reservations are required by March 6 by contacting chef Alden Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

Stronger Families Workshop

CABOT — A Stronger Families Workshop will be presented March 10 and 11 at the Cabot Church of Christ, 500 N. Second St., by Trey and Lea Morgan of Trey and Lea’s Stronger Marriage Workshops in Childress, Texas. They will share ways to navigate marriage, parenting, money and more to give families the opportunity to stop surviving and start enjoying each other through the chaos of everyday life. The event is free, and child care will be provided. For more information or to register, visit cabotchurch.com/strongerfamilies or call the church at (501) 843-5688.

Almost Pi Day 5K

CABOT — Cabot High School’s chapter of Mu Alpha Theta will host an Almost Pi Day 5K at 8 a.m. March 11 at Panther Stadium. Proceeds from the event will go to the Mu Alpha Theta college scholarship fund for local members and to offset expenses for members traveling to the national convention and competition in Buffalo, New York, in July. Registration fees prior to the race are $20 for adults, $15 for students and children, and $15 for teams of five or more. For more information, call (501) 515-4086 or email maocabot@gmail.com.

Bootlegger Daze

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center will present the annual Bootlegger Daze from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11 along historic Main Street to commemorate the 1974 film The Bootleggers, which was filmed in and around Calico Rock. The celebration will include a reunion of those who played a part in the movie. The jail that was used in the movie will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. The day will include food vendors, citizens’ arrests, a showing of The Bootleggers at 1 p.m. in the museum for $1, and the Moonshine Band playing along Main Street. For more information, call the museum at (870) 297-6100 or visit www.calicorockmuseum.com.

Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk

JACKSONVILLE — In memory of Sharae Jones, a victim of domestic violence, the Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. March 11 at McArthur Church, 3501 John Harden Drive. For more information, call (501) 982-1136.

Governor’s Arts Awards Ceremony

LITTLE ROCK — Freda Cruse Hardison of Mountain View will receive the Folklife Award during the Arkansas Arts Council’s Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony and luncheon, set for 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. The public is invited. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by contacting Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov or (501) 324-9767 by March 3.

Microsoft Excel Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community and Technical Education department is partnering with Rhonda Williams Byrd to offer a series of three one-day workshops in Microsoft Excel. Level 1 will be taught March 14 and will focus on the basics of Excel. Level 2 will be taught March 28 and will cover large workbooks with multiple worksheets, 3-D formulas and more. Level 3 will be taught April 11 and cover how to use Excel for a variety of problem-solving tasks. All classes will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 222 of the UACCB Main Campus building. The cost is $69 each. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

USDA Commodities Distribution

JACKSONVILLE — The Central Arkansas Development Corp. will distribute U. S. Department of Agriculture commodities at 9 a.m. March 16 at Building a Better Life Mentor, 1924A W. Main St. The items may include applesauce, beef stew, black-eyed peas, canned carrots, corn flakes, concentrated cranberry juice, fruit mix, green beans, peanut butter, peas, dry pinto beans, potato flakes, raisins, refried beans, UHT milk and vegetable soup. For more information, call Evelyn Reed at (501) 778-1133.

Celebrity Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville, in partnership with the McDonald Association Collective Collaboration, will host the first Your Start … Our Future Celebrity Golf Tournament on March 17 at Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The four-man scramble will begin at 11:15 a.m., with a break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. The cost for the tournament is $150 per person or $600 per team and includes a round of golf, lunch, a golf cart, a team photo and a swag bag. The deadline to enter is March 10. For more information, call Laconda Watson at (501) 982-4316 or Dominique McGrudder at (501) 773-0917.

Grief & Loss Support Group

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. March 18 at the Christian Church of Jacksonville, 200 E. Martin near First Street. For those who do not wish to participate in group meetings, individual sessions can be scheduled. For more information, contact Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen

BEEBE — The sixth annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a 146-mile run to honor every Arkansas service member who has died while serving on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, will take place March 24-26. The run will begin in Ozark and end on the steps of the state Capitol in Little Rock. The public is invited to join members of the core team for the final 5K. For more information, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, Three Rivers Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR, 72203; send faxes to (501) 378-3500; or email trnews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.