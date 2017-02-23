Fishing this week

HOT SPOTS

LAKE OUACHITA Water surface temperature ranges from 48-52 degrees. The water clarity is stained. Black bass fishing is good. Anglers are catching them with jigs-n-pigs near brush 6 feet to 20 feet deep or with Alabama rigs in major creek basins. Walleyes are fair and are being caught up the rivers during their spawning run. Stripers are very good on Alabama rigs. They are staging to make a spawning run up the rivers. Crappie fishing is good with minnows or crappie jigs at depths around 15 feet to 20 feet near brush. DeGRAY LAKE Surface temperature is in the low 50s. The lake is clear to Point 14 and slightly stained farther up. Bass fishing is good between Point 15 and Cox Creek on medium-running crankbaits over secondary points in the big coves and creeks. Most any natural shad pattern with some chartreuse will work. Crappie fishing is good in brushpiles in depths of 22 feet to 28 feet with 2-inch tubes on 1/16-ounce jigheads tipped with a Crappie Nibble. Black/ chartreuse has been the best color. Hybrids and white bass are biting at the mouth of Beaton Creek and the north side of Goat Island. Try trolling with the small 5-arm umbrella loaded with 4-inch swimbaits. Best colors are white or chartreuse. 1-ounce jigging spoons will catch fish deep. LAKE MAUMELLE Water temperature is from 51-54 degrees. Bass fishing is excellent on crankbaits, wacky rig worms and jigs at depths of 25 feet to 30 feet on drop-offs and creek edges. Kentucky bass are biting jigs at 30 feet, and white bass are hitting Rooster Tails, CC Spoons, or deep diving Bandits and Bombers on the west end. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse/white jigs and very light line at 20 feet to 25 feet on channel edges. GREERS FERRY LAKE Hybrids and white bass are biting well everywhere, with some schooling action. Use spoons, in-line spinners, topwater baits and swimbaits for the best results. Black bass are biting Wiggle Warts, spinnerbaits, crankbaits, football head-rigs and wacky rigged worms on main lake points and some secondary points.