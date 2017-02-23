Home / Latest News /
Little Rock teen robbed of shoes while walking home from band practice, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 11:23 a.m.
A Little Rock teen was robbed of his shoes while walking home from high school band practice Wednesday evening, authorities said.
The 16-year-old told officers he had just left band practice at McClellan High School and was walking home on Fairfield Drive near Oak Grove Lane around 7 p.m. when he was approached by a stranger, according to a police report.
The man, who was described as being about 20 years old, made a motion like he had a gun in his waistband and said, "Let me get them shoes," the victim told police. The stranger then reportedly said, "If you don't give them to me I will bury you."
The teen said he took off his red Air Jordan sneakers with black accents and gave them to the robber, and the man fled on Fairfield Drive toward Chicot Road.
Police searched the area but were unable to find the man.
Comments on: Little Rock teen robbed of shoes while walking home from band practice, police say
You must login to make comments.
Queen1976 says... February 23, 2017 at 11:34 a.m.
McClellan used to be one of the best high schools in LR until the thugs invaded the SW part of LR & look at it now.
carolswayze says... February 23, 2017 at 11:40 a.m.
Begin typing here... Too bad we can't round up these worthless thugs and make them feel the way their victims feel.
titleist10 says... February 23, 2017 at 11:44 a.m.
I agree with both of you-seems like crime is getting out of control
