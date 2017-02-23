Mike Anderson reviews Texas A&M, previews Auburn

— Follow along as Mike Anderson reviews the win over Texas A&M and previews Saturday's game at Auburn.

Mike Anderson

— Auburn is coming off a big win by close to 20 at LSU. Second-leading team in scoring in conference play.

— Tigers have a lot of talented young depth, will play about 10 guys and be up-tempo.

— Auburn's freshman is "a very talented group, without a doubt." They've led most games, but struggled to put together a full 40 minutes. "At this level, defensively, it makes a big difference."

— "We look forward to playing an up-tempo game."

— Going to continue to play multiple defenses and make adjustments as the game goes along."

— Have to keep Auburn off the line.

— Teams winning on the road in SEC play shows the better depth in the conference. "That says a lot in itself. No matter where you go, you've got to show up to play. There's more than just Kentucky and South Carolina and Florida and Arkansas." Mississippi State came in and won in BWA. Texas A&M is very talented and probably has two first-rounders. Georgia is without Maten right now, but J.J. Frazier is really good. Alabama is good.

— Thinks Dustin Thomas and Arlando Cook are bringing energy. Thomas is playing more free. Fixing things on defense. Playing like he was earlier this year but for longer stretches of time. Those 2 along with Trey Thompson are providing production from the 4 spot. Completing the team because the guard play has been steady and of course you have Moses Kingsley.

— On how they've adjusted to inconsistent playing time: "I think they're all about winning."

— This team is believing in each other and trusting each other. "We just had to get back on track and play with the sense of urgency." Old saying that pats on the back set you back can be true. Guys have started to step up in leadership roles and take ownership. New guys are comfortable in their roles. Roles change here because you have to play offense and defense and you have to earn your playing time.

— Adversity can create the team you're going to be. Hogs are a team that prides itself on playing hard, together, tenacious and sharing the basketball.

— "Winning breeds confidence, so our guys are a more confident team."

— Auburn's defense is aggressive and has great quickness. They get in passing lanes and try to speed you up. Tigers will trap at times. A lot of teams that don't play up-tempo make bad decisions when spread up.

— Both teams want to play up-tempo.