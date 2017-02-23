LR man given 10 years in car-lot drug-ring case

A Little Rock man who ran a large cocaine and marijuana ring out of his used-car dealership on Forbing Road was sentenced Wednesday to just over 10 years in federal prison.

Before being sentenced on a charge of conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine, to which he pleaded guilty in November, Freddie Eugene Brewster, 32, told a federal judge that his indictment in September 2014 "was sort of a blessing for me, because it sent me to Mason, Tenn., where I found God and he found me."

Brewster, who operated the now-closed Brewster's Used Auto & Detail at 6618 Forbing Road, just off University Avenue, was referring to a detention center for federal inmates.

He admitted that during 2013 and 2014, he headed the Arkansas portion of a drug-trafficking ring that distributed large quantities of illegal drugs from Mexican cartels into central Arkansas.

Brewster told U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes that he is "very, very remorseful," and apologized to the court and to his family, adding, "It's an embarrassment to be here."

Brewster was first indicted alongside 24 other people in three states including his wife, Christina Brewster, and his mother, Linda Brewster. The 62-count indictment was superseded Nov. 4, 2015, when more names and methamphetamine distribution allegations were added, though Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens told the judge Brewster wasn't involved with methamphetamine.

Most of the people charged in the case have pleaded guilty, but Cristina Picazo, also known as "Mamacita," "Senorita," "Aunt Cheeto," and "Boss Lady," who is accused of distributing methamphetamine as well, remains a fugitive.

As the leader of the Arkansas traffickers, Brewster faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, and as long as life in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines recommended a range of 121 months (10 years and one month) to 151 months (12½ years) in prison.

Defense attorney Blake Hendrix asked Holmes to sentence Brewster to the statutory minimum, arguing that some of the people Brewster supplied had other suppliers as well, and citing numerous letters written to the court on Brewster's behalf seeking leniency.

"Mr. Brewster has done everything imaginable to make this bad situation right," Hendrix said, noting that when Holmes allowed Brewster's pretrial release twice, once to attend a funeral and once to be treated for a dental emergency, he showed that he can abide by the rules of the court and society.

Hendrix also said Brewster, who has a 2½-year-old daughter with his wife of three years, has enrolled in an online college, has "dedicated himself" to a prison ministry and has taken advantage of all drug programs available to him during his incarceration.

Hendrix described Brewster as "an evolving, maturing young man," noting that even jailers at all the facilities where Brewster has been incarcerated called him an "ideal inmate" in letters to the court.

"It is a serious crime," Hendrix said. "It's not an irredeemable man."

Givens, however, objected to any sentence below the guideline range, citing an 18-month course of criminal conduct that began while Brewster was on parole after serving time in state prison for drug distribution.

"On the cocaine side," Givens said, "he was the reason this organization existed."

He noted that other distributors in the group were captured on federal wiretaps asking Brewster's permission to complete large drug deals, and he said a woman admitted being sent to retrieve $93,000 in cash in a shoe box for Brewster.

"All told, the FBI purchased 1.75 kilos of cocaine," or 3.86 pounds worth of the drug, in controlled buys during the investigation, Givens said.

Hendrix noted that while some drug deals occurred at the auto shop, "this car lot had a legitimate service" and wasn't merely a front for drug dealing. He said it provided the community with good quality vehicles for a good price.

In determining Brewster's sentence, Holmes cited letters indicating that Brewer is "someone who wants to be a good family man," and is "generous in the community, and caring and compassionate," which, he noted, are generally not the qualities of large drug dealers.

Holmes also referred to the letters from jailers, but he said the seriousness of the crime kept him from dropping below the guideline range.

In sentencing Brewster to 10 years and one month, Holmes told him, "You will still be 40 or younger when you finish your sentence. You have an opportunity to live a long life and set a good example. ... and I believe you're going to do it, I really do."

A few minutes later, in sentencing one of Brewster's co-defendants, Darrell Green, 33, of Camden, to six years in prison, Holmes said he was impressed by "a very powerful letter" that Green's wife had written to the court.

He told Green, "I think you ought to read it every day -- every day -- and think about the love she must have for you to marry you just before you go away."

Noting that the woman described her heart breaking as a result of Green's crimes, the judge told Green, "I would agree with her that you owe it to her to mend that broken heart. ... She gave a better sermon than I could. Take that letter, and take it to heart."

Green said he would.

