Motorcyclist dies after losing control on Arkansas highway, hitting pole

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he drove off an Arkansas road and hit a utility pole, state police said.

Francisco Landaverde of Siloam Springs was traveling north on Highway 59 in Washington County about 8 p.m. Wednesday when he lost control in a curve, according to a preliminary crash report.

He then crossed the centerline, left the west side of the road and hit the pole, authorities said.

State police said Landaverde was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County coroner. His death was the 59th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time of the crash.

