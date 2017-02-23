Home / Latest News /
NRA backs expanded Arkansas campus guns proposal
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 5:48 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The National Rifle Association is supporting an effort to expand a campus guns bill in Arkansas to allow anyone with a concealed handgun license to carry a gun on a college campus and remove an active shooter training requirement for people who want to participate.
The NRA said it supports an amendment proposed Thursday for the campus guns bill pending before the state Senate. The group has said it can't support the current version of the bill, which would allow anyone 25 and older to carry concealed handguns if they have a license from the state and undergo up to 16 hours of training.
The initial version of the bill would have required colleges and university to allow faculty and staff to carry concealed handguns on campus.
