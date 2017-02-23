OUTDOOR CALENDAR

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
FEBRUARY
25 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Cedar Ridge Event Center, Centerton. Jay Johnston
(479) 544-8883 or Jay.Johnston@walmart.com
25 Osceola chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Operation Department Building. Lee Malone (870) 815-9550 or 9120case@gmail.com
25 Ashdown chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Dee’s Barn & Venue. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
MARCH
1 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Forrest City Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net
4 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6094 or stricklandcody@hotmail.com 4 Marion chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Greenway Equipment. Justin Callahan (870) 636-1701 or jcallahan364@gmail.com
9 Cabot chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard armory. Matt Robinson
(501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
10 Russellville chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Rock, Blackwell. Tyler Cahill
(501) 215-7009 or tcahill@atu.edu
11 Jacksonville/Cabot chapter of Delta Waterfowl banquet. Cabot armory. (501) 804-3950.
11 Springdale chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parsons Stadium. Jerry Stamps
(479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.com
14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Visit arkstriper.com or call Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231.
APRIL
1 Saline County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton Event Center. Kyle Abels
(501) 765-0534 or kyle.abels@yahoo.com 7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
8 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited youth shoot. Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
