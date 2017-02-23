Parkview jumps out early, earns state bid

Little Rock Parkview scored the first 11 points Wednesday night and never looked back.

The Patriots clinched a berth in next week's state tournament with a 77-44 victory over Little Rock McClellan in the 5A-Central Conference Tournament in Maumelle.

Javon Franklin led the Patriots (23-5) with 21 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. Allen Flanigan scored nine points while Khalil Garland and Ethan Henderson each had eight points. Garland also had three steals.

Keyed by baskets from Franklin, Garland and Caleb Stokes, Parkview took a 11-0 lead with 3:54 left in the first quarter. In a game where the winner advanced to the Class 5A State Tournament, it was a big start for the Patriots.

"We talk about that all the time, getting out quick," Parkview Coach Al Flanigan said. "Lately, we've been getting out slower and fighting uphill. But any time you can get out like that, that's always good."

Parkview led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter and extended its lead to 28-9 on Henderson's dunk with 4:30 left in the second quarter. The Patriots continued to roll with Garland's dunk pushing the lead to 41-19 with 1:00 left in the first half.

Parkview went into halftime with a 43-22 advantage.

Franklin hit a three-pointer at the end of the third quarter to stretch the Patriots' lead to 63-34. Moses Moody's two free throws with 4:50 to play gave Parkview a 30-point lead, 69-39.

The Patriots will play Little Rock Fair at 8 p.m. today in a semifinal. The winner will face Mills or Sylvan Hills at 8 p.m. Friday in the championship game.

Parkview defeated Fair twice in 5A-Central play this season, but Flanigan is focused on his team's next meeting with the War Eagles, not with the past two meetings.

"Sometimes you can play somebody too many times," the Patriots coach said. "But hopefully our guys will be ready to respond to it."

Jamarius Campbell led McClellan with 13 points.

MILLS 52,

PULASKI ACADEMY 25

Quawn Marshall scored 13 points and the No. 2-ranked Comets (27-1) held the Bruins to five points in the second half.

Mills will play Sylvan Hills in tonight's semifinals.

Mills held a 26-20 lead at the half, but Pulaski Academy failed to stay in the contest, hitting only 2 of 10 field-goals in the final two quarters while committing 10 turnovers.

University of Arkansas signee Darious Hall scored 8 points and had 8 rebounds for the Comets, who shot 7 of 10 in the fourth quarter.

Pulaski Academy's Zach Fischer hit 3 three-pointers and scored 11 of his points in the first half.

Sports on 02/23/2017