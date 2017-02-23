Philippines captures man U.S. sought

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippines' Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday that it had arrested a convicted American wanted by U.S. authorities.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said Cody Dean Turner, 38, was arrested Sunday in his house in northern Tuguegarao City.

The American, whose passport has been revoked by the State Department, will be deported for being an undocumented and undesirable alien who poses a risk to public safety, Morente said.

The immigration bureau said a court in Green County, Mo., has issued warrants for Turner's arrest, accusing him of failure to appear in a string of cases, including unlawful use of a weapon, a probation violation for second-degree assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Turner was convicted in 1999 of molesting a 9-year-old girl in Holiday Island, Ark., it said. Court records show that he pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault and received probation.

State Desk on 02/23/2017