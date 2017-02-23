Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Gordy Florida in the eighth

BEST BET Jazzy Times in the sixth

LONG SHOT Zonly in the fourth

MONDAY'S RESULTS 5-10 (50 percent)

MEET 65-227 (28.6 percent)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Maiden Claiming $25,000

HANG ON SUZY** is bred to be a speedy filly, and she has a series of encouraging workouts for a stable that saddled a debut winner Jan. 27. BEAUTIFUL HONDURAS broke a step slow before making a steady rally to fourth in a solid career debut, and she is dropping from an "open" into a state-bred maiden-claimer. HER CASE OF GOLD raced four-wide in an improved fourth-place finish for new connections. She is dropping in class and has a versatile running style.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Hang On Suzy Birzer Anderson 5-1

8 Beautiful Honduras De La Cruz Carranza 9-2

1 Her Case of Gold Franco Compton 3-1

7 Miss Barham Canchari Witt 4-1

4 Our Addi Belle Corbett Martin 6-1

5 Mini's Shoes Loveberry Martin 12-1

1a Sugar Foot Anne Pompell Compton 3-1

9 Raise a Ghost St Julien Martin 8-1

3 Miss Jess the Best Emigh Shumake 12-1

6 East Lee Wethey Dixon 15-1

10 Christina Renee Eramia Martin 30-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

AMERICAN ROMA** was beaten only 1 length in a stronger $15,000 conditioned-claiming race, and the consistent finisher has been earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. UNYIELDING STORM finished two positions behind the top selection after contesting the pace. He keeps a top veteran rider and is an overlay at program odds. FIRST THOUGHT has not raced in 11 months, but he raced well at a much higher level last season at Oaklawn, and he is a logical choice if he is fit.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 American Roma Birzer Vance 3-1

8 Unyielding Storm Eramia Raidt 15-1

1 First Thought Laviolette Campbell 4-1

4 Since Forever St Julien Broberg 5-1

7 La Prado Emigh Swearingen 10-1

9 Elle's Holiday Canchari McPeek 15-1

5 Scattered Cash Court Smith 8-1

2 Crown Me Royal Pompell Riecken 15-1

10 First Splash Loveberry Loy 15-1

11 Green Card Clawson Whiting 6-1

13 Keene Sense De La Cruz Garcia 12-1

14 Story Onthe Street Birzer Richard 15-1

3 Battle Admiral Rodriguez Loetscher 20-1

12 Could Be Game McNeil Payton 20-1

3 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

JET OVER** has won consecutive races at this claiming price, including a 5-length romp Jan. 15. He possesses good early speed and is taking a significant drop in class. SPECIAL JO was bet down and did not disappoint in a clear victory at this level. He has strong connections who spot horses where they can win. WICKED RASCAL ran a pair of disappointing races without blinkers, but the equipment is back on today and a return to his best form of 2016 can win this race.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Jet Over Eramia Broberg 5-2

2 Special Jo Vazquez Villafranco 2-1

6 Wicked Rascal Clawson Richard 6-1

4 Green Gold Hill Hofmans 10-1

7 Infiltration Rocco Frederick 4-1

5 Midnight Shine Canchari Brennan 12-1

3 Soprano's Sonata St Julien Manley 6-1

4 Purse $24,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $15,000

ZONLY** did not race well in two starts last fall at Remington, but she defeated maiden allowance rivals in her previous race at Lone Star. She shows good works leading up to her 2017 debut and is dropping out of the allowance ranks. KELLY BELLY KID finished with energy defeating $25,000 maiden-claimers, and the one-run sprinter is spotted to contend by high percentage connections. CINNAMONSBIRDIE raced competitively in "open" conditioned claiming races at Lone Star. She is dropping to a softer state-bred race and she did take a liking to this track last winter.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Zonly Pompell Gonzalez 15-1

12 Kelly Belly Kid Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

3 Cinnamonsbirdie Canchari Witt 6-1

7 Bittersweet Kennedy Anderson 5-1

4 Miss Seven K Wethey Cline 10-1

11 Explosive Candy Franco Jayaraman 4-1

13 Roxy Rocket Felix McBride 15-1

6 Diva of Disaster Borel Howard 10-1

8 May Be Suspect Felix Hellman 15-1

5 Dee's Baby Birzer Roberts 15-1

14 Blushing Bella Clawson Stuart 10-1

1 Blue Mermaid Loveberry Milligan 15-1

2 May We Prosper BQuinonez Martin 30-1

10 Wiltons Honey Emigh Shumake 20-1

5 Purse $26,500, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

JACOB ROCKS** has finished second in two of three sprint starts for current connections, and he is finally at his preferred distance. ADMIRAL SHEPARD raced creditably in stronger maiden allowance races throughout 2016. The Steve Asmussen trainee drops into a maiden-claimer for the first time, and he figures to be going strong inside the final furlong. DUBLINYOURMONEY has not raced since July, but he earned strong Beyer figures in a pair of third-place finishes. The presence of leading rider Ricardo Santana suggests he is ready to contend.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Jacob Rocks Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

8 Admiral Shepard Franco Asmussen 4-1

4 Dublinyourmoney Santana Whiting 5-2

1 Midnight's Fantasy Osorio Richard 9-2

2 Conquest Goinggone Cannon Hartman 8-1

7 Red Wolf Eramia Broberg 20-1

5 Prado's Smokin Borel Pitts 15-1

3 Savie ACourt Lynn 15-1

6 Dreammeister De La Cruz Martin 12-1

10 Ascot John Canchari Haran 20-1

6 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

JAZZY TIMES*** is a Grade I-placed sprinter who was pressured through a brisk pace before tiring in his 2017 debut, but he keeps the leading rider and anything close to his best will win this race. DOUBLE OURS has finished no worse than second in four consecutive races, including a win at a similar condition Feb. 5. KNIGHTS KEY is moving up a condition following a fast-closing 3-length victory, and the pace figures contentious enough to set up his late charge.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Jazzy Times Santana Cox 5-2

9 Double Ours Franco Diodoro 3-1

1 Knights Key Borel Moquett 3-1

3 One Fine Dream Laviolette Von Hemel 8-1

8 Twirling Cinnamon Cannon Hartman 8-1

4 Force It Felix Winebaugh 12-1

6 Never Give In Perez Puhl 10-1

5 Briar's Gold Marquez Haran 15-1

2 Operation Stevie Roman Contreras 20-1

7 Purse $24,500, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $15,000

ITASCA FALLS*** easily defeated $15,000 maiden-claimers in her first race around two turns. The front-running mare drew a favorable route post and is a repeat candidate. SPERLING followed a 6-length maiden route victory at Remington with a third-place finish at this condition. The beaten favorite has route speed and may make amends for top connections. FAZZLE DAZZLE has done little running in limited races on dirt, but his turf form is good and he may take to the Oaklawn surface.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Itasca Falls Birzer Jacquot 3-1

9 Sperling Eramia Asmussen 2-1

6 Fazzle Dazzle Franco Diodoro 7-2

5 Chicken Noodle Roman Contreras 8-1

3 Live Like Jay Kennedy Kordenbrock 20-1

4 Florida Bird De La Cruz Jayaraman 10-1

8 Por Favor Perez Puhl 10-1

7 Addy's Flowers Loveberry Loy 20-1

2 Tiz a Lady Now Roman Chleborad 20-1

10 Applique Marquez Williamson 20-1

8 Purse $75,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GORDY FLORIDA**** was clearly best when breaking poorly and still managing to fly home in a photo-finish defeat. The stakes-placed colt likely needed the race and has a license to show marked improvement with a clean break from the gate. BOALT HALL contested a fast pace in a strong third-place finish. He drew a favorable post position and represents high percentage connections. CANDY RUBY is an exceptionally quick sprinter who switches to the leading rider and is the one to catch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Gordy Florida Corbett Smith 2-1

9 Boalt Hall Vazquez Villafranco 7-2

1 Candy Ruby Santana Diodoro 3-1

3 Rhythm Park Birzer Richard 9-2

8 Citali Franco Diodoro 10-1

7 Purely Given Canchari Cristel 20-1

4 Stormy Pacific St Julien Manley 15-1

2 Well Mannered Clawson Morse 12-1

6 Charlesbrecknridge Perez Puhl 30-1

9 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $25,000

LIPAN*** lost a clear lead inside the final furlong while nearly 4-lengths clear of third in his first race in the maiden-claiming ranks. The beaten even-money favorite appears to hold a clear talent edge and should make amends. SAILING EASY has not raced since finishing second behind a solid runner last July at Prairie Meadows. He has been working nicely for his return and figures much stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. CHOCOLATEICECREAM had promising races as a juvenile at Keeneland and Indiana. He represents a winning stable and is another projected to be better as a 3-year-old.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Lipan Eramia Asmussen 5-2

1 Sailing Easy Corbett Anderson 6-1

12 Chocolateicecream Clawson Gorder 8-1

10 Bluegrass Gem Franco Holthus 4-1

7 I nclined to Dance Santana Morse 5-1

6 Free Music Canchari Swearingen 12-1

4 Early Bid Loveberry Peek 15-1

13 Flyin' Orphan Birzer Creighton 12-1

2 Snowcone Bob LQuinonez Hobby 15-1

5 Dribbles Laviolette Smith 15-1

3 Awesome Mil Borel Thomas 20-1

11 Party Marty Emigh Haran 20-1

8 State of Charm ACourt Cannon 20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

The fourth race appears wide open and ZONLY is an upsetter I will key in trifecta wagers using several in the second and third-place spot since the potential is there for a big score. The ninth race has a good “key” horse in LIPAN and since I give six horses a chance to finish second I feel a trifecta or superfecta can still pay well.

Sports on 02/23/2017