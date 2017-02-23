BOYS

4A EAST REGION

BAPTIST PREP 56,

BROOKLAND 35

CAVE CITY —Connor Vanover scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds as the Eagles (26-4) defeated the Bearcats (12-16).

Sophomore Isaac McBride added 14 points, 4 assists and 3 steals for Baptist Prep, which shot 74 percent from the floor and did not have a turnover.

Sophomore Braxton Haff scored 14 points to lead Brookland while sophomore Braden Smith added 13.

CAVE CITY 68, LONOKE 43

CAVE CITY — Senior Blaine Bacon scored 31 points as the Cavemen (28-2) defeated the Jackrabbits (11-15).

Senior Matt Miller added 23 for Cave City while Haven Hunter led Lonoke with 11 points.

3A REGION 1

CHARLESTON 84,

PERRYVILLE 69

CHARLESTON — Brandon Fenner scored a career-high 48 points as the Tigers (20-9) defeated the Mustangs (19-11).

Phillip Hampton added 12 points for Charleston.

Perryville was led by Mathis Bouvert with 19 points and Garrison Branscum with 18 points. Chandler Roland finished with 11 for the Mustangs.

3A REGION 3

RIVERSIDE 77,

YELLVILLE-SUMMIT 55

LAKE CITY — The No. 4-seeded Rebels (27-11) upended the Panthers (15-12) behind a 40-point, 10-steal effort from senior guard Gavin Stone. It was the fifth time this season that Stone has scored 40 or more points in a game. Senior Chris Sain added 12 points and Dylan Austin scored 10 for Riverside, which led 35-21 at the half.

Junior Cameron Curtis and sophomore Nash Dowden each scored 15 for Yellville-Summit. Junior Jacob Gentry put in 12 points.

CLINTON 58, OSCEOLA 46

LAKE CITY — Avery Bramlett scored 22 points as the Yellowjackets (18-10) stunned the Seminoles (25-5).

Osceola came into the game as the topranked team in Class 3A, but Clinton outscored the Seminoles 17-5 in the fourth quarter to run away with the victory.

Tanner Keeling added 15 points and Kyler Hensley grabbed 10 rebounds for Clinton. Michael Caruthers scored 19 points and grabbed 9 rebounds for Osceola, while Griffin Denkins was good for 10 rebounds.

GIRLS

4A EAST REGION

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 59, HARRISBURG 26

CAVE CITY — Christyn Williams scored 26 points as the Lady Mustangs (28-2) cruised to a victory over the Lady Hornets (15-13).

Alexa Mashburn added nine points for CAC. Keely Curtis scored five points to lead Harrisburg.

POCAHONTAS 82,

HEBER SPRINGS 62

CAVE CITY — Kristen Wiseman led the Lady Redskins (28-3) with 25 points in a rout of the Lady Panthers (14-15). Ashleyn Ellis added 19 for Pocahontas. Serena Pruitt scored 19 for Heber Springs.

4A NORTH REGION

OZARK 51, PEA RIDGE 46

WEST FORK — The Lady Hillbillies (22-2) had to hold on late to slip past the Lady Hawks (16-12).

Ozark led by 10 or more points most of the second half, but Pea Ridge rallied in the fourth quarter to get as close as five. Pea Ridge’s Jennifer Anthony, who led all scorers with 23 points, scored 12 in the final quarter.

Ariel Walker led Ozark with 18 points and Jessica Turner added 15. Avery Dayberry scored 14 for Pea Ridge.

BERRYVILLE 43,

DARDANELLE 36

WEST FORK — Baylea Smith led a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Bobcats (19-12) with 11 points in a victory over the Lady Lizards.

Lexy Anderson and Kelcee Hopper each scored nine for Berryville. Junior Janna Rhinehart led Dardanelle with a game-high 21 points.

3A REGION 1

LAMAR 73, CEDARVILLE 51

CHARLESTON — Freshman guard Lakyn Sanders scored a game-high 28 points and senior guard Madison Wyles added 22 as the Lady Warriors (23-5) secured a victory over the Lady Pirates (12-17).

The Lady Warriors built a 17-3 lead after the first quarter. They were held scoreless over the first 3:20 of the second, and the Lady Pirates outscored them to trim the margin to 30-21 at halftime. But Lamar began pulling away in the second half, including a 23-13 scoring advantage in the fourth quarter. Cedarville was led by Chanel Kattich’s 19 points, while Patience Wise added 13 for the Lady Pirates.

3A REGION 2

BALD KNOB 52, BISMARCK 30

ROSE BUD — Sophomore Madi Pierce led the way with 13 points as the Lady Bulldogs (27-2) knocked off the Lady Lions (12-18).

Sophomore Kinlee Varnell added 11 for Bald Knob, which led 39-18 at the half. Senior Jasa Williams led Bismarck with nine points.

3A REGION 3

MOUNTAIN VIEW 52,

CORNING 41

LAKE CITY — Kaley Shipman led the way with 20 points and Cheyenne Shelton added 19 as the Lady Yellowjackets (22-8) posted a victory over the Lady Bobcats (20-8).

Kaytie Manatt’s 17 points led Corning while teammate Ashley Payne tossed in 10.

OSCEOLA 59, BERGMAN 53

LAKE CITY — Imani Fletcher scored 16 points as the Lady Seminoles (22-5) used a balanced effort to down the Lady Panthers (24-12).

Krystan Vornes added 14, Akeyla Barksdale 11 and Rondaishia McNeal 10 for Osceola, which led 23-19 at the half and 42-29 after three quarters.

Nina Ramsey scored 19 points to lead Bergman while Jessie Van Lear put in 16 and Kirigan Bradshaw 12.

1A REGION 1

JASPER 66, LEAD HILL 25

OMAHA — Getting 17 points from both junior Leah Shellnut and sophomore Sierra Johnson, the Lady Pirates (29-7) downed the Lady Tigers (12-21). Senior Cassie Emerson added 13 points for Jasper. Kaya Huebner scored 20 of Lead Hill’s 25 points.